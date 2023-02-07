SingularityNET (AGIX) up 31% After Announcing Partnership With Cardano: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is currently riding the hype surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tokens, as showcased by its current 31.85% growth. Trading at a price of $0.5719, AGIX token is arguably among the best-performing altcoins today, a tag that is co-shared by other AI-based digital currencies.

SingularityNET is a blockchain-powered platform that allows anybody to easily "create, share, and monetize" AI services, thanks to its globally-accessible AI marketplace. The platform is just building up its momentum and is now making waves with newly announced partnerships.

🧵 Enabling real-world use cases at scale on the #SingularityNET platform via creating a MeTTa-based DSLs focused on smart contract programming in specific industry verticals.#BuildingOnSNET #AI #Cardano pic.twitter.com/SoB7V8SAw4 — SingularityNET (@SingularityNET) February 7, 2023

Today's growth momentum is notably being fueled by the newly announced push, riding on innovations pioneered by top DeFi pioneers like Cardano (ADA). According to SingularityNET, it is exploring a way to bolster a high use case for all of its developers using MeTTa, a smart contract development environment.

#SingularityNET is excited to share that the integration of MeTTa into Plutus is already under active development in the context of @Hypercycle_AI, a massively scalable, easily usable, and richly and smoothly interoperable sidechain.

SingularityNET in age of AI

The rise in the clamor for Artificial Intelligence is growing, a trend that has been further highlighted with the emergence of ChatGPT, a used content creation tool.

The majority of blockchain-based protocols are now exploring avenues to ride the AI wave with many creating a number of unique solutions that can be harnessed by almost anyone. SingularityNET is leading this charge as it is developing its protocol to permit AI developers to publish and sell their AI tools and easily track their performance.

Other more established protocols like Cardano are also pushing forth new protocol functionality that can permit the growth of these new real-world AI-based use cases. One of these functionalities is its Sidechain Toolkit, whose proof-of-concept (PoC) public testnet has just been launched.