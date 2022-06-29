Cardano: Ledger Expands Support to Enable ADA Accounts on Android Mobiles

News
Wed, 06/29/2022 - 10:06
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano (ADA) accounts are now supported on Android mobiles
Cardano: Ledger Expands Support to Enable ADA Accounts on Android Mobiles
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider Ledger is expanding its support for Cardano barely two weeks after announcing the cryptocurrency's debut on Ledger Live. According to a tweet by the Ledger team, Cardano (ADA) accounts are now supported on Android mobile phones, and work is now being done to add compatibility for iOS.

After months of anticipation, Cardano made its way to Ledger Live on June 14, thus enabling users to be able to send, receive, buy and manage ADA directly with Ledger Live. The release of the smart contract-compatible Cardano app version 4.0.0 for Ledger wallets was also announced in April.

Cardano journeys to Vasil mainnet upgrade

According to IOHK, an update proposal to hard fork the Cardano testnet and start the countdown for the Vasil mainnet upgrade has been submitted. Since the new Vasil node (1.35.0) met the requirement of creating 75% of testnet blocks, it had a good chain density and could proceed safely.

It added that the Cardano testnet may begin to enjoy the new Vasil upgrades and capabilities anticipated to be observed on the mainnet once the changes have taken effect after the start of epoch 215 on July 3.

Cardano is anticipated to experience significant performance and capability improvements thanks to the Vasil upgrade. Vasil improvements range from increased throughput via diffusion pipelining to improved script performance and efficiency alongside reduced costs.

Exchanges and SPOs need at least a minimum period of four weeks to test and upgrade, after which IOHK says it will go through the same process to upgrade the mainnet to Vasil.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Here's Exact Point of Bitcoin Switching from Bear to Bull Market
06/29/2022 - 10:35
Here's Exact Point of Bitcoin Switching from Bear to Bull Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BREAKING: Court Orders Liquidation of Three Arrows Capital
06/29/2022 - 10:24
BREAKING: Court Orders Liquidation of Three Arrows Capital
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image LUNC & USTC Show Double-Digit Growth Amid Crypto Market Drop, What's Wrong with Them?
06/29/2022 - 10:20
LUNC & USTC Show Double-Digit Growth Amid Crypto Market Drop, What's Wrong with Them?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev