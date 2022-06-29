Cardano: Ledger Expands Support to Enable ADA Accounts on Android Mobiles

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider Ledger is expanding its support for Cardano barely two weeks after announcing the cryptocurrency's debut on Ledger Live. According to a tweet by the Ledger team, Cardano (ADA) accounts are now supported on Android mobile phones, and work is now being done to add compatibility for iOS.

After months of anticipation, Cardano made its way to Ledger Live on June 14, thus enabling users to be able to send, receive, buy and manage ADA directly with Ledger Live. The release of the smart contract-compatible Cardano app version 4.0.0 for Ledger wallets was also announced in April.

Cardano journeys to Vasil mainnet upgrade

#Vasil improvements include higher throughput through diffusion pipelining to a better developer experience via much improved script performance & efficiency (plus lower costs). It is #Cardano’s biggest and best upgrade to date.



6/n — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) June 28, 2022

According to IOHK, an update proposal to hard fork the Cardano testnet and start the countdown for the Vasil mainnet upgrade has been submitted. Since the new Vasil node (1.35.0) met the requirement of creating 75% of testnet blocks, it had a good chain density and could proceed safely.

It added that the Cardano testnet may begin to enjoy the new Vasil upgrades and capabilities anticipated to be observed on the mainnet once the changes have taken effect after the start of epoch 215 on July 3.

Cardano is anticipated to experience significant performance and capability improvements thanks to the Vasil upgrade. Vasil improvements range from increased throughput via diffusion pipelining to improved script performance and efficiency alongside reduced costs.

Exchanges and SPOs need at least a minimum period of four weeks to test and upgrade, after which IOHK says it will go through the same process to upgrade the mainnet to Vasil.