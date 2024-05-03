Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Isn't Really 'Hated,' ADA Whale Explains Reason Behind FUD

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Hate for Cardano not natural, believe community members
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 10:46
    Cardano Isn't Really 'Hated,' ADA Whale Explains Reason Behind FUD
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano often finds itself the subject of critique, and sometimes even hatred. This has been a notable concern for many investors, but now we have an explanation that reveals the source of that narrative

    Advertisement

    A prominent figure in the Cardano community, Cardano Whale, suggests that the negative sentiment toward Cardano is not a result of natural skepticism but rather the product of deliberate misinformation campaigns. According to them, these are deeply rooted in the perceived threat Cardano posed to established projects like Ethereum from its inception, given Hoskinson's critical role in the development of Ethereum.

    ADAUSDT
    Cardano/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The rise of Cardano, particularly when it introduced what was seen as the superior staking mechanism in the cryptocurrency industry, quickly sent it to third place in market capitalization. Critics quickly downplayed Cardano's growth by attributing it to a simple migration of XRP holders to ADA.  

    Furthermore, when Cardano rolled out its UTxO-based DeFi app, the welcome wagon on other chains did not come out. Critics pointed out every minor issue at launch, reinforcing the narrative that Cardano was either overhyped or underperforming, despite the same issues popping up on EVM chains.

    Related
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, ADA in Crucial Metric in Past 6 Months: Report

    Despite these issues, the ADA whale remains bullish on Cardano's prospects. They highlight the blockchain's high degree of decentralization, its robust and active community, and upcoming scalability improvements that are poised to broaden its capabilities. They also note that Cardano possesses a large and somewhat unique talent pool, distinct from the rest of the crypto sector, which continues to innovate and push the project forward.

    People might oppose Cardano not because it has flaws but because it could shake up the way things are done.  However, despite the negative narrative surrounding Cardano, the network is still moving forward, delivering technological progress in the industry.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Edward Snowden Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning: 'Clock Is Ticking'
    2024/05/03 10:41
    Edward Snowden Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning: 'Clock Is Ticking'
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Did Michael Saylor Just Label ETH, XRP and ADA Crypto Securities?
    2024/05/03 10:41
    Did Michael Saylor Just Label ETH, XRP and ADA Crypto Securities?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image All Bitcoin ETFs Are Dropping Their Holdings
    2024/05/03 10:41
    All Bitcoin ETFs Are Dropping Their Holdings
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Chronicle Oracles Arrive on zkSync
    Bitbot's Presale Passes $3M After AI Development Update
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Isn't Really 'Hated,' ADA Whale Explains Reason Behind FUD
    Edward Snowden Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning: 'Clock Is Ticking'
    Did Michael Saylor Just Label ETH, XRP and ADA Crypto Securities?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD