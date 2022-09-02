Here's When Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Will Take Place

Cardano builder Input Output has confirmed that the much-anticipated Vasil upgrade is going to take place on Sept. 22.

The company was able to officially announce the date after performing "extensive testing" of all core components.

The Vasil upgrade was originally supposed to take place in June, but it was postponed multiple times due to technical difficulties.

Input Output has stressed that the Vasil hard fork is the "most significant" upgrade to date since it will substantially enhance the network's capacity. Cardano developers will also be able to build more sophisticated decentralized applications.

As reported by U.Today, Input Output had to make sure that at least 75% of mainnet blocks were being created with node version 1.35.3 in order to move forward with the upgrade. Apart from that, it had to onboard roughly 25 exchanges that represent the lion's share of the ADA token's liquidity as well as the largest decentralized applications by total value locked. The Cardano builder that is now tracking "well" against all of these metrics, which is why it is confident enough to officially confirm the date of the hard fork.

During a live stream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson thanked the community for its patience and "dogged loyalty."

The hard fork was named after the late Bulgarian mathematician Vasil Dabov, who was an avid supporter of Cardano. Coincidentally, the hard fork is now set to be launched on Bulgaria's Independence day.

The native ADA token is up 3.42% over the past 24 hours.