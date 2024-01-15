Pro-XRP Lawyer Spotlights Big SEC v. Coinbase Hearing

Advertisement

Prominent legal analyst Jeremy Hogan, known for his insights on cryptocurrency regulation, has brought attention to an upcoming legal battle between the SEC and Coinbase. It could have significant implications for the crypto industry.

The analysis of the case

In a series of posted, Hogan reflected on a past court decision where a judge dismissed a lawsuit against Uniswap for the sale of "scam tokens."

He stressed the decentralized nature of the exchange as a pivotal factor in that decision, noting that the current Coinbase case lacks this element.

However, Hogan has pointed to the judge's previous recognition of Ether as a "crypto commodity" and acknowledgment that the classification of crypto tokens remains undetermined by Congress and the courts. These factors could bolster Coinbase's defense against the SEC's allegations of operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

A ripple effect from Terraform's case

The regulatory agency is aiming to extend its legal success against Terraform Labs to its current disputes with prominent crypto exchanges Coinbase and Binance.

The SEC recently emerged victorious in classifying Terraform's offerings as unregistered securities. This win is now a cornerstone of the SEC's argument that Coinbase and Binance have engaged in similar activities.

Despite some setbacks, such as the Ripple lawsuit and Grayscale's ETF case, the SEC is leveraging its Terraform Labs victory to persuade courts that a consistent approach to crypto regulation is essential.

Observers like Hogan are watching closely since the outcomes of the unfolding legal drama between the SEC and Coinbase could set significant precedents for the regulation and operation of cryptocurrency exchanges in the US. Both optimism and caution are echoing through the industry,