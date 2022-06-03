Cardano Founder Strikes Back at Solana Team for Advising Him to Kiss Frogs When Coding

News
Fri, 06/03/2022 - 14:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson has responded to Solana co-founders who claim that Cardano is being built "too carefully"
Cardano Founder Strikes Back at Solana Team for Advising Him to Kiss Frogs When Coding
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson has responded to a video in which two Solana co-founders, Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, during a podcast, lambasted Cardano and the way it is being built by developers.

In particular, Anatoly Yakovenko said that the approach of Cardano engineers to building their blockchain is so much "correctness," and "they are trying to build something like a Cathedral," Yakovlenko added.

"This is why they are never gonna ship," he stated, instead of "shipping the code and getting paid for it."

The co-founder of Solana insisted that "it does not work this way" and that "you have to kiss a couple of frogs in your design and ship something."

Related
Bitcoin May Reach $144,000 as Modified Supply Model by Fidelity Analyst Suggests

Charles Hoskinson responded to this criticism, admitting that the developers are indeed building their software carefully since "millions of users and thousands of businesses" rely on this infrastructure.

Concluding the tweet, he suggested that the Solana team should try to build something as important to society as a hospital with its approach to creating software fast.

#Cardano News #Solana News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 650 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Anon Whales, Some Lumps Carried 130-210 Million XRP
06/03/2022 - 16:44
650 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Anon Whales, Some Lumps Carried 130-210 Million XRP
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Charles Hoskinson Trolls Solana, SHIB Suggests Key Trend, DOGE as Legal Tender in California: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/03/2022 - 16:27
Charles Hoskinson Trolls Solana, SHIB Suggests Key Trend, DOGE as Legal Tender in California: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image $1 Billion Worth of Crypto Lost to Scammers Since 2021: FTC
06/03/2022 - 16:18
$1 Billion Worth of Crypto Lost to Scammers Since 2021: FTC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya