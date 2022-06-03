Cardano Founder Flaunts Cardano's Haskell Programming Language to Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey

Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano's smart contract programming language is based on Haskell
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently got into a Twitter discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey over programming languages. A Tesla fan had politely asked Elon Musk to add software notes to the Tesla app. Elon Musk, while responding to the Twitter user, mentioned his dislike for modern C++ but his love for simple C, which former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey agreed with.

Charles Hoskinson contributing to the thread mentioned "just wait until you guys discover Haskell." Cardano's smart contract programming language is based on Haskell, as is Marlowe, the domain-specific language for financial smart contracts. Cardano is developed in Haskell for both its off-chain and on-chain codes. Haskell, on the other hand, is not one of the most widely used programming languages.

Cardano says why it chose Haskell

Cardano, on the other hand, chose Haskell because it believes Cardano's Plutus and Marlowe smart contracts can be carefully implemented in a precise, formally verified language that provides a high level of certainty from the start. This comes in the wake of the resultant vulnerabilities, code failures or smart contract exploits on blockchains and smart contract languages that have resulted in disastrous consequences and significant financial losses, typically in the billions of dollars.

In another tweet, Hoskinson defended Cardano's methodical approach in the wake of Solana's recent outage, asking, "So the primary criticism is that Cardano writes software carefully when billions of dollars are at stake from millions of users and thousands of businesses rely upon the infrastructure for their livelihood?"

Cardano's slow and steady approach has often been a subject of criticism by several market observers and investors who want instant results.

Cardano and its Plutus smart contract platform are meant to undergo an upgrade through the Vasil Hard Fork combinatory event slated for the end of June.

