Cardano Founder Hints at Game-Changing Release for ADA This August

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hinted at a release slated for mid-August. However, this doesn't have to do with a network upgrade, although the Cardano network has a slew of improvements in the works, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some of these launch in the coming weeks, beginning from August.

Advertisement

Hoskinson's tweet offered an update on the audit report for Input Output (IO) ADA holdings, which is related to the impending release.

The Cardano founder added that if progress continues at the current pace and there are no delays, this is on track for a mid-August release.

Advertisement

In his tweet, Hoskinson highlighted his commitment to transparency by announcing plans to read the entire audit report live via livestream once it’s available.

To add further openness to the process, a dedicated website will be launched, housing not just the audit report but also historical artifacts from the initial ADA sale, giving the crypto community access to facts and documents previously unseen. According to Hoskinson, more updates will be delivered by an IO team member in early August.

What's in store for Cardano network for Q2, 2025?

Input Output engineering (IOE) has laid out a proposal for the second half of 2025 through the first half of 2026, which outlines continued support for the Cardano codebase and infrastructure, including fixing issues, addressing technical debt and improving performance.

The proposal highlights road map priorities for scalability, usability and interoperability as well as key developments aimed at enhancing Cardano's core infrastructure, smart contract capabilities and user experience, such as Hydra (Cardano's Layer-2 scaling solution), Mithril, Leios (increasing network throughput), Plutus (enhancing smart contract capabilities) and nested transactions (Babel fees), among others.

The proposal intends to promote the completion of Hydra v1.0 on mainnet, ongoing efforts toward a lightweight node and interoperability with Bitcoin Lightning, as well as a comprehensive audit of Cardano's Layer-2 state channel solution.

This, combined with strong proposals from the larger developer community, is intended to take Cardano where it needs to go next, contributing to a holistic vision for the platform's future.