Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Founder Hints at Game-Changing Release for ADA This August

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 15:35
    Cardano community expecting key reveal, alongside major improvements for ADA network
    Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Hints at Game-Changing Release for ADA This August
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hinted at a release slated for mid-August. However, this doesn't have to do with a network upgrade, although the Cardano network has a slew of improvements in the works, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some of these launch in the coming weeks, beginning from August.

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson's tweet offered an update on the audit report for Input Output (IO) ADA holdings, which is related to the impending release.

    The Cardano founder added that if progress continues at the current pace and there are no delays, this is on track for a mid-August release.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 15:57
    Cardano $1,000,000 Transactions Suddenly Skyrocket, Big Move Coming?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    In his tweet, Hoskinson highlighted his commitment to transparency by announcing plans to read the entire audit report live via livestream once it’s available.

    To add further openness to the process, a dedicated website will be launched, housing not just the audit report but also historical artifacts from the initial ADA sale, giving the crypto community access to facts and documents previously unseen. According to Hoskinson, more updates will be delivered by an IO team member in early August.

    What's in store for Cardano network for Q2, 2025?

    Input Output engineering (IOE) has laid out a proposal for the second half of 2025 through the first half of 2026, which outlines continued support for the Cardano codebase and infrastructure, including fixing issues, addressing technical debt and improving performance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/18/2025 - 09:28
    Cardano Achieves Major Exchange Integration, Charles Hoskinson Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The proposal highlights road map priorities for scalability, usability and interoperability as well as key developments aimed at enhancing Cardano's core infrastructure, smart contract capabilities and user experience, such as Hydra (Cardano's Layer-2 scaling solution), Mithril, Leios (increasing network throughput), Plutus (enhancing smart contract capabilities) and nested transactions (Babel fees), among others.

    The proposal intends to promote the completion of Hydra v1.0 on mainnet, ongoing efforts toward a lightweight node and interoperability with Bitcoin Lightning, as well as a comprehensive audit of Cardano's Layer-2 state channel solution.

    This, combined with strong proposals from the larger developer community, is intended to take Cardano where it needs to go next, contributing to a holistic vision for the platform's future.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:30
    20 Billion XRP in 8 Years: Ripple's Full Release Date May Surprise Community
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:08
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    20 Billion XRP in 8 Years: Ripple's Full Release Date May Surprise Community
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Reach $3 Million or Even Higher, Fundstrat's Lee Predicts
    Show all