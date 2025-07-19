Cardano $1,000,000 Transactions Suddenly Skyrocket, Big Move Coming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a significant surge in $1 million transactions as whale activity picks up.

According to Ali, a cryptocurrency analyst, whale activity on the Cardano (ADA) network has surged this week. Over 137 transactions of over $1 million each were recorded alone in the last 24 hours.

This increase in high-value activity indicates that whales - often major institutional players or investors - are becoming more active on the Cardano network.

This comes as ADA price gains renewed bullish sentiment. Cardano surged 75% between June 22 and Friday, potentially signaling the end of a multimonth downtrend that bottomed out at $0.50 in June.

Following three days of consecutive gains since July 15, ADA rose to a 20-week high of $0.896 on Friday, where it encountered resistance.

At the time of writing, ADA was down 2.7% in the last 24 hours to $0.816, in line with the ongoing profit-taking in the market, but remains higher by 15% weekly.

Big move coming?

Cardano has seen renewed bullish momentum following a period of price consolidation. With whale activity heating up and fundamentals remaining strong, some analysts believe a potential breakout could be on the horizon.

According to analysts, ADA broke out of a bull flag on the weekly chart, flipping the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA to support. The bull flag's measured target is $2.70, representing a more than 200% gain if actualized.

As always, caution is key, as whale activity can be a sign of accumulation, but it can also signal a sell-off. Nonetheless, the sheer volume of million-dollar transactions in a single day makes this an event to follow intently.