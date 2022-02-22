Cardano Founder Dismisses Theranos Comparisons: "We Have No Secrets"

During a recent ask-me-anything session, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson said that his company has "no secrets" when asked to weigh in on the Theranos disaster.





The Cardano creator claims that the failed biotech company is a great example of a "magic box" that many wanted to work because they needed a "female Steve Jobs," adding that there is no legitimate reason why a real company would not want the general public to test its product:

Anyone in the world can fork Cardano…Anyone in the world can take our paper and implement our papers as has been done by Mina Protocol and Polkadot for some of our papers…There's no restrictions. If you are a scam, you don't let people see what's behind the curtain because there's nothing there. It's just that simple.

The now-defunct darling of Silicon Valley, which was once valued at $9 billion, collapsed after it transpired that its Edison blood-testing machines never actually worked.