Cardano Founder Champions Superior Transaction Costs Compared to Ethereum

Tue, 08/01/2023 - 20:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano's founder Charles Hoskinson has reignited the debate on blockchain cost efficiency, underscoring Cardano's financial advantage over Ethereum in transaction costs
Cardano Founder Champions Superior Transaction Costs Compared to Ethereum
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has recently emphasized the financial advantage of Cardano over Ethereum when it comes to transaction costs.

The crypto mogul pointed to a tweet claiming a transaction of 56 assets on the Cardano network cost just $0.14, a fee he claims could never be matched by Ethereum.

In his tweet, he hints that the lower costs may be attributed to the unique features of Cardano's blockchain architecture including extended UTXO (Eutxo), native assets, and its smart contract language Plutus.

Extended UTXO refers to the underlying ledger model of Cardano. Meanwhile, Plutus is the platform’s smart contract language, which powers decentralized applications (DApps). These elements are designed to ensure secure and cost-efficient transactions, which is key to the overall utility and adoption of a blockchain network.

Related
Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès Makes Important Statement to Its Creditors: Details

The lower transaction cost is a major point of contention between Cardano and Ethereum, the latter of which has faced criticism for its high transaction fees, particularly during periods of network congestion. Cardano, which is known as the "Japanese Ethereum," is aiming to offer a more accessible, affordable, and permissionless blockchain.

Hoskinson's comments align with his previous criticisms of Ethereum, where he notably challenged the staking mechanism of the blockchain he once helped to create.

He has been known to contrast the approaches of the two platforms, suggesting that Cardano's proof-of-stake protocol is designed more effectively, contributing to its superiority over Ethereum. 

In a series of critical remarks, Hoskinson has also described Ethereum as "a dumpster fire" and suggested that it could become obsolete.  

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Now Steadier than Gold
08/01/2023 - 18:55
Bitcoin Now Steadier than Gold
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 1
08/01/2023 - 18:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Looks Stronger Than You Think
08/01/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Looks Stronger Than You Think
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan