Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès Makes Important Statement to Its Creditors: Details

Tue, 08/01/2023 - 16:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
No, 'Fake Satoshi' Craig Steven Wright cannot claim 80,000 Bitcoins (BTC) from 1Feex address
As the saga around Mt. Gox hacking Bitcoins (BTC) is nowhere near an end, the former CEO of the platform, veteran cryptocurrency entrepreneur Mark Karpelès, has made an important statement.

Mark Karpelès makes things clear about 80,000 Bitcoins (BTC) from 1Feex address: Statement

A transfer of 80,000 Bitcoins (BTC) that were sent from Mt. Gox exchange to a Bitcoin (BTC) wallet with a public address starting from 1Feex was not authorized by the platform's wallet.

As such, all of them should be considered stolen property belonging to the Mt. Gox estate for the profit of the Mt. Gox creditors. This announcement was made by Mark Karpelès, former CEO of the now-defunct Japanese exchange.

He shared this message as an answer to the discussion about allegations by Dr. Craig Steven Wright, a "Fake Satoshi." Dr. Wright attempts to confirm that he is the only legitimate owner of 80,000 Bitcoins (BTC) in question.

MtGox Announces New Payment Selection Deadline, Keeping Investors on Edge

As covered by U.Today previously, the deadline for the compensation program for Mt. Gox creditors was extended yet again in May 2023.

Self-proclaimed Satoshi loses his appeal in CSW v. McCormack case

Meanwhile, CSW is losing one of his cases after another. Recently, his appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeals. Thus, he failed to sue podcaster Peter McCormack.

Besides that, he is also suing leading cryptocurrency exchanges like Kraken for promoting "fake Bitcoin": CSW is sure that his project, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision, is the only real version of the Bitcoin protocol.

Self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Loses Appeal in McCormack Lawsuit

Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) is changing hands at $37.53 on major spot exchanges, down 4.1% in the last 24 hours.

article image
