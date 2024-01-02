Advertisement
AD

Cardano Eyes Double Digit Volume Gains as ADA Price Goes Green in 2024

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano sees promising surge in 2024, with trading volumes spiking and ADA prices reaching notable highs
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 14:46
Cardano Eyes Double Digit Volume Gains as ADA Price Goes Green in 2024
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA), one of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, is making waves in the crypto world as it has witnessed a surge in trading volume over the last 24 hours. According to data from CoinGlass, the Cardano token's key turnover metric has experienced an impressive 49.07% increase, soaring to a staggering $631.41 million.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets in This Bullish Metric, Finishing 2023 Strong

This uptick in trading volume is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader trend that has been unfolding since mid-December. ADA's trading volumes have skyrocketed from the usual $120 million to $400 million, with intermittent spikes of an additional 50% in recent weeks. Such levels of trading activity have not been witnessed since the summer of 2022.

""
Source: CoinGlass

The correlation between Cardano's trading volumes and ADA's price performance is unmistakable. ADA has surged by over 180% since mid-October, reaching a noteworthy value of $0.63 per token - the highest since the summer of 2022. Notably, the Cardano token is displaying signs of accumulation on its price chart, reminiscent of a pattern observed in November, when the token traded flat for 23 days before experiencing a 75% growth spurt.

""
ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

The question on everyone's mind now is whether Cardano is gearing up for another upward move, akin to the December surge. While the answer remains elusive, the growing volumes of ADA suggest mounting liquidity and sustained interest in the token.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Breaks New Ground in Cross-Chain Compatibility

Cardano investors and enthusiasts are closely monitoring the situation, eager to see how this dynamic mix will influence the value of the Cardano token in the coming days.

#Cardano #Cardano News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Massive Netflow Spike as Price Jumps 5%
2024/01/02 14:45
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Massive Netflow Spike as Price Jumps 5%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin and Solana Led as NFT Sales Surged to $1.75 Billion in December 2023
2024/01/02 14:45
Bitcoin and Solana Led as NFT Sales Surged to $1.75 Billion in December 2023
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 2
2024/01/02 14:45
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Eyes Double Digit Volume Gains as ADA Price Goes Green in 2024
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Massive Netflow Spike as Price Jumps 5%
Bitcoin and Solana Led as NFT Sales Surged to $1.75 Billion in December 2023
Show all
Advertisement
AD