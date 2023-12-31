Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Breaks New Ground in Cross-Chain Compatibility

Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano (ADA) sets new standards with this interoperability milestone
Sun, 31/12/2023 - 15:05
Ergo, a smart contract platform, has announced that the user interface (UI) to Rosen Bridge has been enabled, allowing public cross-chain liquidity transfers between Ergo and Cardano for an initial subset of assets: ADA, ERG, RSN, SigUSD and SigRSV.

This move marks the beginning of the interoperability era for Ergo and Cardano, with more bridges and assets expected in the coming days.

In November, Ergo announced the launch of the Rosen Bridge to Cardano. RosenLite is the first release phase of the Ergo-centric Rosen Bridge, which allows for the bridging of tokens between different blockchains.

Currently, the Rosen bridge is deployed to enable native token swaps between Ergo and Cardano, but the road map includes ambitions to facilitate bridges to Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Binance Smart Chain.

Cardano has developed tremendously in both technical development and user adoption since its inception in 2015 and formal launch in 2017, with a growing ecosystem of users, dApps, wallets, developers and more. The latest interoperability move is expected to boost Cardano and Ergo's blockchain utility.

Cardano's interoperability drive

At the start of 2023, Cardano builder IOG launched a toolkit for developing custom sidechains on Cardano.

Other CIP proposals and open-source tools are being developed on GitHub to make Cardano a much more interoperable ecosystem, primarily with EVM-based products and services.

Cardano has become more interoperable thanks to partnerships with Wanchain and Maestro, which will help to further connect Cardano and grow TVL for Cardano DeFi apps.

Builders such as Paima Studios are developing solutions to make gaming more interoperable and to broaden Cardano's ecosystem by allowing games on other blockchain platforms to migrate to Cardano without transferring assets.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

