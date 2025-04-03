Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original article based on tweet

    Dogecoin (DOGE): 3 Key Levels to Track, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Foundation Reached, Solana (SOL) Stronger Than It Seems

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 0:01
    Market's pacing very questionable, which creates cautious picture
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE): 3 Key Levels to Track, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Foundation Reached, Solana (SOL) Stronger Than It Seems
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Dogecoin is currently negotiating a narrow trading range that is surrounded by three significant levels of support and resistance that could impact it in the near future. The asset is currently trading at $0.173, down a little for the day and exhibiting signs of indecision as it lingers in the middle of the price range.

    Since it has been tested numerous times in recent weeks, the first and most obvious support level is located at about $0.160. This region has served as Dogecoin's launching pad, absorbing selling pressure and averting a more serious collapse. The next local floor is $0.145, and a significant move below this level would probably invite more declines. On the upside, DOGE encountered formidable opposition at $0.207, a level that it found difficult to overcome in its most recent rally attempt in March.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Its importance as a stop to additional gains is increased by the fact that this price range also coincides with the 50-day moving average. A bullish reversal pattern might be initiated if Dogecoin is able to break through and hold above this level. Dogecoin is currently consolidating in the neutral mid-zone between these two important boundaries, which is located at $0.185.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE): 3 Key Levels to Track, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Foundation Reached, Solana (SOL) Stronger Than It Seems
    Mysterious $90 Million BTC Leaves Biggest Crypto Exchange
    Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Crashed 83% in Crucial Metric, But There's a Bullish Catch

    This midline acts as a pivot point; if it is held above, it indicates short-term strength, but if it slips below, it may strengthen bearish control. There are currently no notable inflows to propel a breakout, and volume is still moderate. Furthermore, the RSI is in neutral territory, indicating that the market is unsure and awaiting a catalyst. 

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu consolidates

    Shiba Inu's price is consolidating around the crucial $0.000012 support level, which has historically served as a base for reversals, and it is getting close to a critical moment on the charts. Currently trading at $0.00001245, SHIB is having difficulty staying above this precarious line. It is a psychologically significant threshold for both bulls and bears, as this support area has been tested several times in the last year.

    Related
    2.38 Trillion SHIB Hit in 24 Hours, But Shiba Inu Price Remains in Red
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 13:47
    2.38 Trillion SHIB Hit in 24 Hours, But Shiba Inu Price Remains in Red
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A substantial selling pressure wave might follow a breakdown below this level, which might force SHIB back toward the $0.000010-$0.0000095 range. The price action over the last few weeks has a declining structure, with lower highs still driving the trend. Furthermore, any bullish momentum that SHIB has recently attempted to create is being capped by the overhead resistance of all major moving averages, including the 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs.

    Red candles are generally a bearish sign, and trading activity has shown modest increases during this time, according to volume analysis. This shows that even in the face of short-lived rallies by individual investors, sellers still control market sentiment. There is still potential for movement in either direction, but bearish bias is beginning to creep in as the RSI is hovering close to neutral at 47. The $0.000012 support level is currently the focus of attention. 

    A trend reversal may begin if SHIB is able to recover firmly from this area. SHIB is susceptible to additional losses, though, if the support breaks and the next significant price floor is located much lower. To maintain signal strength in the near future, SHIB needs to not only hold this support but also recover $0.00001375. Until then, the market's prevailing sentiment is caution.

    Solana stays sharp

    Notwithstanding its recent decline, Solana is displaying unexpectedly strong internal indicators. SOL is down more than 2% today at $126, continuing a wider correction phase that started after it peaked in late December 2024. A closer examination of the chart, however, identifies a significant technical discrepancy that could indicate underlying strength. The volume-to-price action relationship is one of the most prominent divergences. 

    Volume has significantly dropped over the past few days, particularly during the red candle sessions, even though Solana's price has been gradually declining. Usually this volume-price discrepancy suggests weak selling conviction, which may indicate that bears are losing ground and that bulls will soon regain control.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Erases Gains Amid 13% Drop: What Comes Next?
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 11:42
    Solana (SOL) Erases Gains Amid 13% Drop: What Comes Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Furthermore, SOL is still trading above the $120 support zone, which has served as a jumping off point for previous consolidations. According to recent data, the asset has also managed to remain comparatively stable even though the larger market has seen spikes in liquidation, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana is neither overbought nor oversold, according to technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is circling neutral territory.

    This establishes a stable atmosphere for a possible recovery in the event that buying pressure rises. In order to turn bullish, Solana must first recover the $134 resistance and then break above the 50-day moving average at about $145. In the short term, it is crucial to hold the $120-$125 range because a break below it might trigger a retest of the sub-$110 range.

    #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu #Solana

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 21:42
    Mysterious $90 Million BTC Leaves Biggest Crypto Exchange
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 19:56
    Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Global Designers Challenge Borders, Identity, and the Limits of Physical Fashion at Metaverse Fashion Week 2025
    DePIN Summit Africa 2025 Announced for July 2nd in Mombasa and July 4-5th in Zanzibar
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Global Designers Challenge Borders, Identity, and the Limits of Physical Fashion at Metaverse Fashion Week 2025
    DePIN Summit Africa 2025 Announced for July 2nd in Mombasa and July 4-5th in Zanzibar
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE): 3 Key Levels to Track, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Foundation Reached, Solana (SOL) Stronger Than It Seems
    Mysterious $90 Million BTC Leaves Biggest Crypto Exchange
    Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD