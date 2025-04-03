Dogecoin (DOGE): 3 Key Levels to Track, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Foundation Reached, Solana (SOL) Stronger Than It Seems

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin is currently negotiating a narrow trading range that is surrounded by three significant levels of support and resistance that could impact it in the near future. The asset is currently trading at $0.173, down a little for the day and exhibiting signs of indecision as it lingers in the middle of the price range.

Since it has been tested numerous times in recent weeks, the first and most obvious support level is located at about $0.160. This region has served as Dogecoin's launching pad, absorbing selling pressure and averting a more serious collapse. The next local floor is $0.145, and a significant move below this level would probably invite more declines. On the upside, DOGE encountered formidable opposition at $0.207, a level that it found difficult to overcome in its most recent rally attempt in March.

Its importance as a stop to additional gains is increased by the fact that this price range also coincides with the 50-day moving average. A bullish reversal pattern might be initiated if Dogecoin is able to break through and hold above this level. Dogecoin is currently consolidating in the neutral mid-zone between these two important boundaries, which is located at $0.185.

This midline acts as a pivot point; if it is held above, it indicates short-term strength, but if it slips below, it may strengthen bearish control. There are currently no notable inflows to propel a breakout, and volume is still moderate. Furthermore, the RSI is in neutral territory, indicating that the market is unsure and awaiting a catalyst.

Shiba Inu consolidates

Shiba Inu's price is consolidating around the crucial $0.000012 support level, which has historically served as a base for reversals, and it is getting close to a critical moment on the charts. Currently trading at $0.00001245, SHIB is having difficulty staying above this precarious line. It is a psychologically significant threshold for both bulls and bears, as this support area has been tested several times in the last year.

A substantial selling pressure wave might follow a breakdown below this level, which might force SHIB back toward the $0.000010-$0.0000095 range. The price action over the last few weeks has a declining structure, with lower highs still driving the trend. Furthermore, any bullish momentum that SHIB has recently attempted to create is being capped by the overhead resistance of all major moving averages, including the 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs.

Red candles are generally a bearish sign, and trading activity has shown modest increases during this time, according to volume analysis. This shows that even in the face of short-lived rallies by individual investors, sellers still control market sentiment. There is still potential for movement in either direction, but bearish bias is beginning to creep in as the RSI is hovering close to neutral at 47. The $0.000012 support level is currently the focus of attention.

A trend reversal may begin if SHIB is able to recover firmly from this area. SHIB is susceptible to additional losses, though, if the support breaks and the next significant price floor is located much lower. To maintain signal strength in the near future, SHIB needs to not only hold this support but also recover $0.00001375. Until then, the market's prevailing sentiment is caution.

Solana stays sharp

Notwithstanding its recent decline, Solana is displaying unexpectedly strong internal indicators. SOL is down more than 2% today at $126, continuing a wider correction phase that started after it peaked in late December 2024. A closer examination of the chart, however, identifies a significant technical discrepancy that could indicate underlying strength. The volume-to-price action relationship is one of the most prominent divergences.

Volume has significantly dropped over the past few days, particularly during the red candle sessions, even though Solana's price has been gradually declining. Usually this volume-price discrepancy suggests weak selling conviction, which may indicate that bears are losing ground and that bulls will soon regain control.

Furthermore, SOL is still trading above the $120 support zone, which has served as a jumping off point for previous consolidations. According to recent data, the asset has also managed to remain comparatively stable even though the larger market has seen spikes in liquidation, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana is neither overbought nor oversold, according to technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is circling neutral territory.

This establishes a stable atmosphere for a possible recovery in the event that buying pressure rises. In order to turn bullish, Solana must first recover the $134 resistance and then break above the 50-day moving average at about $145. In the short term, it is crucial to hold the $120-$125 range because a break below it might trigger a retest of the sub-$110 range.