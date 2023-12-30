Advertisement
Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Announces Gaming Breakthrough

Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano blockchain to see significant advancements in 2024
Sat, 30/12/2023 - 21:58
Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Announces Gaming Breakthrough
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SNEK, a popular meme coin based on Cardano, has unveiled its latest gaming breakthrough. This comes barely two months after the Cardano-based meme coin launched its branded energy drink.

In a new tweet, Snek announced its snake game was now live. The game was developed in partnership with Paima, Vacuum Labs and Anvil and inspired by the famous snake game on Nokia phones. It will be the first play-to-earn game in the Snek ecosystem.

According to the Snek team, the game is currently available on desktop only, but a mobile version could launch in 2024. To celebrate the launch of the game, Snek says it will be adding 69 ADA to the prize pool every day until Feb. 1.

The Snek gaming innovation, which employs wrapped smart contracts, is noteworthy because it demonstrates the potential of the Cardano blockchain for gaming and entertainment.

SNEK's price has risen dramatically in recent months, boosted by positive developments, reaching an all-time high of $0.002246 on Dec. 16, 2023. The SNEK token was trading for $0.001271 at the time of writing, up 319% in the last 30 days.

Cardano blockchain to see significant advancements in 2024

Cardano is a rapidly growing ecosystem of decentralized applications for DeFi, NFTs and others that use tokens to exchange value for services.

Along similar lines, Sebastien Guillemot, co-founder of Paima Studios, has hinted at new upcoming dApps that would leverage Cardano and Arbitrum, which are slated to launch in mid-January.

Paima Engine converts deterministic state machines into L2s that can connect to multiple chains, such as Cardano and Arbitrum, and be used by any app. This opens up the possibility of running a game on Arbitrum while still allowing users to own their NFTs on Cardano if they so desire.

Speaking of updates, the Chang hard fork, which will start the bootstrapping period of the Cardano governance model, is expected to be implemented in 2024. Cardano will also take some major steps in 2024 to reach full community governance.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

