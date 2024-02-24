Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin

Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, has responded to a recent proposal suggesting an MMA fight between him and Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum. While the proposal initially seemed light-hearted, Hoskinson's response has brought a more serious tone to the conversation.

In a recent social media post, a crypto enthusiast floated the idea of an MMA fight between Hoskinson and Buterin, sparking interest within the crypto community. Hoskinson's response, however, was unexpectedly earnest. He seems to indicate a willingness to take on the challenge seriously, stating, "I'd train very hard for that one."

I'd train very hard for that one — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 24, 2024

ETH versus ADA

The relationship between Hoskinson and Buterin dates back to their collaboration on Ethereum's early development in 2013. Despite their joint efforts, ideological differences led to Hoskinson's departure a year later. This parting of ways was rooted in disagreements over Ethereum's organizational structure, with Hoskinson advocating for a for-profit model while Vitalik favored a non-profit approach. Following his exit, Hoskinson founded Input Output and launched Cardano (ADA) as a competitor to ETH.

The ongoing rivalry between Cardano and Ethereum revolves around their ambitions to dominate the smart contract platform space. While ETH currently leads in decentralized finance with over $46.4 billion locked, Cardano has been steadily gaining ground with its focus on scalability, efficiency and decentralization, boasting a total value locked of $376.21 million.

Whether this challenge will materialize into reality remains uncertain, but it underscores the competitive spirit driving innovation within the blockchain industry.