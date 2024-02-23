Advertisement
Cardano Praised by Dan Gambardello As Strong Chain While Avalanche Hit By Outage

Yuri Molchan
Entrepreneur Dan Gambardello heaps praises upon Cardano as Avalanche network goes down
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 17:04
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, ADA fan and crypto YouTuber Dan Gambardello has taken to the Twitter/X platform to spread the news about the Avalanche network getting hit by a major outage and to praise Cardano as a stable and strong network in light of this event.

Cardano proves strong while other networks crash periodically

Gambardello spread the word about Avalanche facing a major outage, while, he emphasized this particularly, Cardano remains stable and strong no matter what. Stated that he likes AVAX, and Cardano is a big part of this investment portfolio. He often tweets about Cardano and ADA, spreading a bullish sentiment about them.

In the aforementioned tweet, he stresses his belief that institutions sooner or later will begin investing in ADA since it has “a unique peer-reviewed research approach that has ensured a resilient and reliable foundation.”

The entrepreneur also reminded his audience on X that “Cardano has not only proven itself as a consistent top 10, but has proven itself as steady.” Here here is hinting at today’s Avalanche outage and the recent one that hit the Solana network as well.

Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration

Avalanche gradually resumes block production

Currently, Avalanche has almost fully resumed work, according to the Avalanche blockchain explorer. The issue was to do with block finalization and it is gradually coming back to normal.

This is the second halt of this chain within less than a year. According to a cofounder of Ava Labs Kevin Sekniqi, the issue was caused by a new inscription wave launched earlier today. “Likely some mempool handling issue with inscriptions that hit some untested edge cases,” he stated.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
