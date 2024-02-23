Advertisement
$4 Billion Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Purchased at This Price Level

Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum sees enormous surge in purchasing power at around current price level
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 12:06
$4 Billion Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Purchased at This Price Level
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to insights from IntoTheBlock, a cluster of 1.38 million addresses acquired 1.33 million ETH, amounting to a staggering $3.9 billion, at an average price of $2,984. These investors are currently in the red, facing unrealized losses due to the recent price dip.

The psychological impact of such a significant number of investors sitting at a loss cannot be understated. As Ethereum's price approaches their break-even point, these holders may be prompted to sell, either to recoup their initial investment or to prevent further losses, potentially leading to an increase in selling pressure.

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Adding to this narrative are substantial moves by Ethereum whales, which have historically been indicative of imminent price shifts. Recent activity includes the sale of 34,134 ETH, valued at $100.8 million, near the crucial $3,000 level. Notable transactions by individual whales, including addresses 0x7102 and 0x702a, involve significant amounts of ETH being moved to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and large platforms like Binance and Kraken. These transfers could be precursors to potential sell-offs, considering the sizeable amounts involved.

At present, Ethereum's USD pair shows that after a remarkable rally, the price has settled near the $3,000 mark. While the aforementioned whale activities and the volume of "at a loss" investors could suggest a bearish outlook, the price of Ethereum remains resilient. The $2,984 level, where a bulk of purchases occurred, could serve as a soft support zone. A fall below this price might trigger a cascade of sell orders, resulting in further downward momentum.

Conversely, if Ethereum sustains above this level and reclaims ground above $3,000, it could alleviate the immediate selling pressure and potentially lead to a reversal, aiming for resistance levels at $3,100 and beyond. However, market participants should be wary of the large sell-offs by whales, which could dampen the bullish momentum.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

