Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs

Vladislav Sopov
Yes, Ethereum Dencun hardfork will happen on March 13, All Core Developers Consensus Call #128 decided
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 16:15
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Almost all software clients are ready for Ethereum Dencun activation, says Galaxy researcher Christine Kim. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) developers agreed on the first EIPs of Electra, a hardfork expected in late 2024.

Ethereum Dencun activation on March 13 confirmed

Dencun mainnet activation is scheduled for March 13; the timeline is confirmed by Ethereum All Core Developers Consensus Call #128 that happened yesterday, Feb. 22, 2024. All software clients except Lodestar are ready for mainnet Dencun release.

Updated software client versions together with Lodestar are currently being tested on one last testnet within the framewok of a so-called mainnet shadow fork. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) devs scheduled more testing on the shadow fork over the next few days.

Dencun-ready MEV-Boost software will be released by the Flashbots team next week, Kim says. Prior to March 13, all node operators should upgrade their clients and MEV protection software.

As covered by U.Today previously, Dencun or Cancun-Deneb upgrade reconsiders the way data is being processed in Ethereum (ETH) to make it more resource-efficient.

Devs started working on Electra, next major Ethereum hard fork

Dencun will introduce the Proto-Danksharding mechanism and "blob" data instrument to reduce the volume of data Ethereum (ETH) network needs to store.

Ethereans have started working on the Electra upgrade. The first version of the agenda includes three EIPs: EIP 6110 "Supply validator deposits on chain," EIP 7002 "Execution layer triggerable exits" and EIP 7549 "Move committee index outside attestation."

Ethereum Electra is the next major milestone in the Ethereum proof-of-stake (PoS) roadmap.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

