143 Million XRP Moved As Ripple’s Partner Bitso Launches New Remittance Corridor

Sat, 12/10/2022 - 10:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales have shifted a massive amount of XRP, as they have been since the start of December
143 Million XRP Moved As Ripple’s Partner Bitso Launches New Remittance Corridor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As reported by major crypto tracking service Whale Alert, roughly ten hours ago, a large transaction, carrying $55,960,040 worth of XRP was detected.

143 million XRP on the move

A staggering 143,000,000 XRP was transferred between two wallets that Whale Alert tagged as “unknown”.

Earlier than that, the aforementioned crypto tracker reported three smaller transactions. They moved a total of 104.7 million - 37,700,000 XRP, 27,000,000 XRP and 40,000,000 XRP.

Overall, this autumn and since the start of December too, whales have been quite active in buying, selling and simply transferring massive amounts of the Ripple-affiliated token XRP between their wallets. Obviously, despite the lawsuit initiated by the SEC in late 2020, whales are obviously expecting Ripple to win, hoping that the price of the asset will soar to new highs and recover or even surpass the historic peak of $3.84 reached in early January 2018.

At the time of this writing, XRP is trading 89.91 percent below that all-time high, exchanging hands at $0.388 and showing a 1.12 fall in the past 24 hours.

Related
Bitcoin Sees Another Threat? - Elon Musk Just Might Be Hinting At This

Ripple partner Bitso launches new remittance corridor

According to Crowfund Insider, this week, major Ripple partner Bitso crypto exchange entered into a partnership with Felix Pago in order to launch a new remittance corridor from the US to Mexico, where Bitso is based.

The geography of Bitso operations includes Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. This is the largest crypto exchange in Latin America and is the only crypto unicorn in this region. The new remittance service is intended to provide cheap and fast money transfers for customers.

It was not mentioned in the press-release but since Bitso is a well-known distributor of Ripple’s ODL technology in Latin America, odds are high that ODL will be used in this case too.

Curiously, Felix Pago’s money transfers work via WhatsApp. If in this case Ripple’s ODL tech will be operating via a popular messaging app, this would be a break through for crypto adoption and utility.

A few years ago, Facebook was planning to launch payments, using the stablecoin they were building, in India, also using WhatsApp. Those plans, however, did not come true.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Sees Another Threat? - Elon Musk Just Might Be Hinting At This
12/10/2022 - 09:33
Bitcoin Sees Another Threat? - Elon Musk Just Might Be Hinting At This
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Why Do Whales Keep Accumulating XRP?
12/10/2022 - 01:30
Why Do Whales Keep Accumulating XRP?
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image What Are Chances of Cosmos (ATOM) Being Standout Ethereum Killer?
12/10/2022 - 00:00
What Are Chances of Cosmos (ATOM) Being Standout Ethereum Killer?
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira