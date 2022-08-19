Cardano Creator Addresses Concerns About Vasil Upgrade

Fri, 08/19/2022 - 19:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano Creator says that the Vasil hard fork doesn’t have any quality issues
Cardano Creator Addresses Concerns About Vasil Upgrade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
During a recent YouTube livestream, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said that Cardano’s Vasil upgrade doesn’t have any quality issues.

This comes after he asked stake pool operators (SPOs) to upgrade their nodes to version 1.35.3. No hard fork can occur until at least 75% of them get on board.      

“We have high confidence on our end that the engineering behind 1.35.3 is solid,” Hoskinson said.   

There is no crisis within the Cardano. “Things are for the most part working,” he said.  

As reported by U.Today, prominent developer Adam Dean recently said that the testnet was “catastrophically broken” on Twitter, sparking a debate within the community. Dean suggested that the Input Output team was rushing the upgrade, which caused serious technical issues.  
 

“Let’s be clear this was not a mainnet bug,” Hoskinson said in his latest video.

The very fact that the bug was discovered on the testnet in the first place shows that the testing processes are working.    

The code has been “extensively and exhaustively” tested. The likeliness of discovering a bug is “very low.”

Earlier today, Hoskinson said that going through respinning wouldn’t provide any value for the vulnerability in question. According to the Cardano creator, this would cause unnecessary delays that would end up hurting dApp developers.

Hoskinson has stressed that the timing of the rollout will be decided by SPOs. The crypto mogul also added that the blockchain is decentralized, which means that no one can unilaterally make decisions for Cardano.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

