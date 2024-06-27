Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Skyrockets 62% in Volume as ADA Price Reaches Crucial Zone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano skyrockets 62% in volume as ADA price presents what may be golden opportunity
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 14:27
    Cardano Skyrockets 62% in Volume as ADA Price Reaches Crucial Zone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The trading volume of perpetual futures on the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has increased by more than 62% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass. As the statistics show, the turnover of ADA futures trading over the past day has reached $300 million across all major platforms.

    Advertisement

    Also taking into account the spot market data, it can be stated that the trading volume of the Cardano token during the period under review amounted to more than $550 million. Such figures do not seem extraordinary and indicate a normal level of trading activity.

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 14:29
    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence on Recent Spam Attack on Network
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Solana ETF Proposal Filed by VanEck
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Satoshi-Era Miner Wallet Wakes Up After 14 Years

    However, considering that this volume for ADA is double-digit percentage points higher than the day before, we can talk about the renewed interest of crypto market participants in this token.

    Why?

    The increase in trading activity can be attributed to the current situation on ADA's price chart. After falling more than 8.8% last week, ADA has reached a major support level at $0.38. This price point has been historically significant since Cardano was listed on Binance in 2018. 

    It is a crucial zone where both bullish and bearish traders are most active, given the clear market signals and predictable trading conditions.

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The increased trading volume at this crucial support level indicates that traders are positioning themselves for potential price movements. The increased activity reflects market participants' strategies as they anticipate ADA's next move. 

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 12:50
    Cardano Meme Coin Crashes 96% in Hour After ADA Creator Says This
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As Cardano continues to attract attention, the coming days will likely reveal whether this momentum will lead to a price rebound or further declines.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image 'Silk Road' Bitcoin Sent to Exchange Proclaimed 'Illegal,' Crypto Advocate Enraged
    Jun 27, 2024 - 14:21
    'Silk Road' Bitcoin Sent to Exchange Proclaimed 'Illegal,' Crypto Advocate Enraged
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Revealed
    Jun 27, 2024 - 14:21
    Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Revealed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Solana (SOL) Bullish Pattern Hints at Epic Reversal If History Repeats Itself
    Jun 27, 2024 - 14:21
    Solana (SOL) Bullish Pattern Hints at Epic Reversal If History Repeats Itself
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETHMilan, Italy's largest international ETH & Web3 Conference, Makes a Dramatic Return
    Kadena Announces Nitin Gaur as Advisor
    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Skyrockets 62% in Volume as ADA Price Reaches Crucial Zone
    'Silk Road' Bitcoin Sent to Exchange Proclaimed 'Illegal,' Crypto Advocate Enraged
    Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Revealed
    Show all