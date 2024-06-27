Cardano Skyrockets 62% in Volume as ADA Price Reaches Crucial Zone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The trading volume of perpetual futures on the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has increased by more than 62% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass. As the statistics show, the turnover of ADA futures trading over the past day has reached $300 million across all major platforms.

Also taking into account the spot market data, it can be stated that the trading volume of the Cardano token during the period under review amounted to more than $550 million. Such figures do not seem extraordinary and indicate a normal level of trading activity.

However, considering that this volume for ADA is double-digit percentage points higher than the day before, we can talk about the renewed interest of crypto market participants in this token.

Why?

The increase in trading activity can be attributed to the current situation on ADA's price chart. After falling more than 8.8% last week, ADA has reached a major support level at $0.38. This price point has been historically significant since Cardano was listed on Binance in 2018.

It is a crucial zone where both bullish and bearish traders are most active, given the clear market signals and predictable trading conditions.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

The increased trading volume at this crucial support level indicates that traders are positioning themselves for potential price movements. The increased activity reflects market participants' strategies as they anticipate ADA's next move.

As Cardano continues to attract attention, the coming days will likely reveal whether this momentum will lead to a price rebound or further declines.