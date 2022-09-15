Cardano Blockchain to Ensure Quality of Georgian Wine

Thu, 09/15/2022 - 20:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano Foundation will develop a traceability system for controlling the quality of Georgian wine
Cardano Blockchain to Ensure Quality of Georgian Wine
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Cardano Foundation has announced a partnership with the National Wine Agency of Georgia.

Cardano’s blockchain technology will be used to make sure that the quality of Georgian wine remains consistently high.      

The foundation will develop a “creative” and “cost-effective” certification and traceability system together with Swiss connected goods and packaging platform Scantrust.   

A pilot program will include 100,000 bottles of wine bottled next spring in Bolnisi, a city in the Kvemo Kartli region. Consumers will be able to check its authenticity with the help of a unique QR code.  

Levan Mekhuzla, chairman of the National Wine Agency, says that Cardano’s technology makes it possible to deploy supply chain traceability at scale.   

Related
"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade

Last year, Georgia’s government also formed a collaboration with Norwegian blockchain company WiV Technology in order to mint non-fungible tokens for its wine.

The idea of eliminating wine counterfeiting with the help of blockchain is not new. Back in 2018, venture capital company Medici Ventures acquired a stake in wine-tracking company Vin-X.

As reported by U.Today, a Japanese branch of the accounting behemoth Ernst & Young.  

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image "I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
09/15/2022 - 19:10
"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Expand to Thousands of Shops Thanks to This Partnership
09/15/2022 - 16:16
Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Expand to Thousands of Shops Thanks to This Partnership
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum Drops 9% Despite Merge as Traders Are Selling News
09/15/2022 - 16:07
Ethereum Drops 9% Despite Merge as Traders Are Selling News
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan