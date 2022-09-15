Cardano Blockchain to Ensure Quality of Georgian Wine

The Cardano Foundation will develop a traceability system for controlling the quality of Georgian wine

The Cardano Foundation has announced a partnership with the National Wine Agency of Georgia.

Cardano’s blockchain technology will be used to make sure that the quality of Georgian wine remains consistently high.

The foundation will develop a “creative” and “cost-effective” certification and traceability system together with Swiss connected goods and packaging platform Scantrust.

A pilot program will include 100,000 bottles of wine bottled next spring in Bolnisi, a city in the Kvemo Kartli region. Consumers will be able to check its authenticity with the help of a unique QR code.

Levan Mekhuzla, chairman of the National Wine Agency, says that Cardano’s technology makes it possible to deploy supply chain traceability at scale.

Last year, Georgia’s government also formed a collaboration with Norwegian blockchain company WiV Technology in order to mint non-fungible tokens for its wine.

The idea of eliminating wine counterfeiting with the help of blockchain is not new. Back in 2018, venture capital company Medici Ventures acquired a stake in wine-tracking company Vin-X.

