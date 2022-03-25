Cardano-Based Bashoswap Starts Private Sale Whitelisting Campaign

Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem Bashoswap has opened a whitelisting campaign for its BASH token sale

Bashoswap, a multi-product decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem on Cardano (ADA) blockchain, shares the details of its BASH token public release.

Bashoswap launches whitelist campaign, shares BASH tokensale details

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Bashoswap, a token sale of its native governance and utility asset, BASH, will take place in April.

The reservation campaign for the private sale will start on April 1, 2022, while on April 5, the token sale will kick off. The token sale of BASH will be up and running for seven days or until the allocation is sold - whichever comes earlier.

To join the private sale, investors should hold a minimum of 20,000 ADA tokens on their balances; by press time, this is equal to $21,000.

BASH tokens will be used as a governance instrument and reward currency for Bashoswap after its full-fledged launch. BASH rewards will be distributed between LPs for providing liquidity in ADA and other Cardano-based tokens.

Expanding the network of partnerships

Launching the native LP Token, staking mechanism and automated market-making engine on PancakeSwap, Unicrypt and Uniswap exchanges are the next steps in Bashoswap’s roadmap.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bashoswap inked a number of long-term strategic partnerships with heavyweight crypto firms. Together with Platinum Crypto Academy, it unveiled a number of educational courses.

Also, it has ordered a codebase audit by Soken, a top-tier cybersecurity vendor in the smart contracts segment.

At its core, Bashoswap is a combination of decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) on Cardano (ADA) and a decentralized launchpad for promising early-stage projects.

Curated by a team of heavy-hitting Web3 professionals, Bashoswap is designed to bring a seamless and low-fee DeFi experience to the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. Since the launch of smart contracts in September 2021, the largest Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network onboarded a variety of feature-rich DeFi protocols.

As noticed by U.Today earlier, Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem surpassed $300 million in total value locked across multiple protocols. This can be compared with that of Optimism, Ethereum’s most popular Layer 2 scaling solution.