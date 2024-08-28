    Cardano Announces Crucial Date for Chang Hard Fork: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This marks pivotal moment for Cardano
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 15:41
    
    The Cardano ecosystem is gearing up for a significant milestone with the announcement of the Chang hard fork date. Intersect, a member-based organization within the Cardano community, has disclosed that the hard fork working group has reached a consensus and agreed to upgrade the mainnet on Sept. 1, 2024.

    In a tweet, Intersect wrote: "the hard fork working group has reached consensus and agreed to upgrade mainnet on September 1, 2024." This marks a pivotal moment for Cardano, as it nears community-driven governance.

    On Aug. 23, the hard fork Working Group met and agreed to target Sept. 1 for the Chang upgrade.

    The initially intended date for the mainnet hard fork was Aug. 27; however, after a go/no-go call with the working group, it was decided to launch the hard fork on Sept. 1. The change gives exchanges and dApps a little more time to implement the necessary adjustments, ensuring that the ecosystem is as prepared as possible for a significant milestone in Cardano’s journey.

    Cardano continues to develop and mature

    Chang hard fork will introduce on-chain governance to Cardano, bringing the network one step closer to fulfilling the fundamental purpose of its final roadmap phase (Voltaire) and attaining long-term self-sustainability through democratic decision-making led by Cardano's stakeholders.

    Testing continues on SanchoNet, a testnet network that was created in Q3, 2023, to act as a sandbox for testing and developing processes and tools for Cardano's on-chain governance.

    Cardano formalized several partnerships in Argentina in June, including in the province of Entre Rios, the University of Buenos Aires and the Universidad Tecnológica Nacional (UTN). These collaborations aim to increase Cardano education in the region and investigate the potential to use the network for Argentinian use cases.

    

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

