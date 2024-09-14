    Cardano (ADA) Upgrade Ogmios v6.7.0 Just Landed: What's New

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Cardano Foundation tech director Matthias Benkort announces release of new Cardano (ADA) node client
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 15:16
    Cardano (ADA) Upgrade Ogmios v6.7.0 Just Landed: What's New
    The novel release of Ogmios, a Cardano-node bridge interface responsible for the interaction with Ouroboros via JSON/RPC endpoints, addresses the issues with the so-called transactions era mismatch, CF open source tech director says.

    Cardano (ADA) era mismatch errors are gone with Ogmios v6.7.0 release

    Cardano (ADA), a major proof-of-stake (PoS) network, received an upgrade for Ogmios, a crucial component of its node software stack. Ogmios v6.7.0 release is focused on fixing the issues with transactions from previous "Eras," i.e., phases of Cardano (ADA) consensus maturation.

    As explained by Cardano Foundation tech director Matthias Benkort, with the new software activated, the system automatically upgrades transactions from previous eras (up until Alonzo) on submission.

    Published Sept. 13, 2024, Ogmios v6.7.0 is designed to address the issue where the ledger would complain about receiving a transaction in an invalid era (typically Babbage or Alonzo) while being in a more recent era (typically Conway).

    As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) ushered into Conway era with the activation of its long-anticipated Chang hard fork.

    Cardano Reveals Impressive Growth in Monthly Report: Details
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 16:53
    Cardano Reveals Impressive Growth in Monthly Report: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The upgrade affects the period after the activation of the Alonzo hard fork in mid-September 2021.

    DEX Screener finally added Cardano (ADA) liquidity pools tracking

    Software packages with the upgrade are available in the official GitHub repository of Cardano (ADA) dubbed Cardano Solutions.

    The Cardano (ADA) ecosystem witnessed yet another major milestone this week. For the first time ever, its liquidity pools became visible on DEX Screener, a popular browsing platform for decentralized finance (DeFi).

    As of printing time, DEX Screener tracks 34 ADA-based liquidity mechanisms with various Cardano-based altcoins. The largest one, BOOK/ADA has a verified marker cap of $121 million in equivalent while SNEK/ADA amassed $55 million.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

