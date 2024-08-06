    'Cardano an Elegant Masterpiece' Cardano Founder Fires Back at Critic

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This harsh remark caught attention of Cardano founder
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 16:24
    'Cardano an Elegant Masterpiece' Cardano Founder Fires Back at Critic
    In a recent comment, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has defended the Cardano blockchain against criticism on social media.

    This was in response to an X user's criticism of Cardano, referring to it as a "dirty protocol." On Aug. 5, amid the crypto market crash, Hoskinson posted a tweet highlighting the market plunge.

    An X user reacted to the Cardano founder's post by saying that "the current price of ADA is irrelevant. What I want is to install Node and other Cardano-related tools on Debian using a package manager" to which another commented that "Cardano was a dirty protocol."

    This harsh remark caught the attention of the Cardano founder, who in response defended the Cardano blockchain, highlighting its elegant design and robust implementation.

    "Cardano is not a dirty protocol. It's an elegant masterpiece of protocol design and implementation," Hoskinson responded, reaffirming his confidence in the Cardano blockchain.

    Cardano keeps growing

    Despite the criticism, the Cardano ecosystem continues to grow. In a recent post, Cardano builder Input Output Global highlighted growth across the Cardano ecosystem.

    As of July 26, 2024, the total value locked on Cardano increased by 8.8 million, with 1,369 projects now building on Cardano. The number of token policies climbed by 10,778, while the number of native tokens issued increased by 80,000. Plutus scripts increased by 7,456, reaching a total of 68,734.

    The total number of transactions grew by 1.2 million in July. Cardano node v.9.1.0 was released in the past month, bringing crucial features for the upcoming Chang upgrade.

    Lace v.1.13 offering improvements and changes to the user interface was also released, while Plutus TX was rebranded to Plinth to distinguish between Plutus TX and Plutus Core more effectively.

