Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) Crosses Big Staking Milestone: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum achieves big milestone as ETH staked and participation rate soars
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 16:40
Ethereum (ETH) Crosses Big Staking Milestone: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has surpassed a new staking milestone.

Advertisement

According to on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, the Ethereum staking participation rate has risen above 25%.

The Ethereum staking participation rate is a reliable indicator of how many users are participating in securing the Ethereum network in exchange for a reward. An increase in this rate indicates increased interest in the Ethereum blockchain and faith in its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

Currently, the total ETH staked, which refers to the cumulative amount of ETH staked by participants, was 38.69 million ETH as of Feb. 11.

This indicates the total amount of ETH allocated to the Ethereum staking contract over time.

Related
Massive Ethereum Whale Shifts 15,000 ETH in Staking Move

A growing number of ETH staked might suggest how resistant the consensus mechanism is to external economic attacks. The potential attackers would need to own and stake a considerable percentage of the total staked amount. For this reason, the higher the staking amount, the more secure the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum on brink of major updates

Ethereum is about to undergo multiple technological upgrades, the most notable of which is the impending Dencun upgrade.

The upgrade, scheduled for March 13, intends to increase network efficiency and layer-2 support by delivering significant scaling upgrades such as proto-danksharding.

Ethereum's native token, ETH, experienced a notable surge in the past week, climbing over 10%. In the past week, the Holesky testnet successfully upgraded to Deneb, a big milestone for the ETH blockchain.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Smashes Major Network Milestone: Details

At the time of writing, ETH was up 0.58% in the last 24 hours to $2527. According to crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe, this period represents a "waiting game until Ethereum starts to pick up pace." He added that Ethereum has "flipped the $2,150 level for support, currently waiting for a breakout for continuation to $3,500."

#Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP at Center of Heated Debate, Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement, Shiba Inu About to Break 1.3 Trillion SHIB Resistance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/12 16:47
XRP at Center of Heated Debate, Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement, Shiba Inu About to Break 1.3 Trillion SHIB Resistance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Weekly Crypto Inflow Tops $1 Billion, Bitcoin ETF Shines Strong
2024/02/12 16:47
Weekly Crypto Inflow Tops $1 Billion, Bitcoin ETF Shines Strong
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Record-Breaking Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Predicted by Bernstein
2024/02/12 16:47
Record-Breaking Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Predicted by Bernstein
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) Crosses Big Staking Milestone: Details
XRP at Center of Heated Debate, Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement, Shiba Inu About to Break 1.3 Trillion SHIB Resistance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Weekly Crypto Inflow Tops $1 Billion, Bitcoin ETF Shines Strong
Show all