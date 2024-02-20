Advertisement
Bitcoin Options Market Heats Up

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin options market sees a surge in sophisticated trading strategies, with a notable $20 million butterfly spread bet signaling cautious optimism among large investors
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 7:09
Bitcoin Options Market Heats Up
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
The Bitcoin options market is witnessing a significant surge in activity. A recent notable event in this space was a Bitcoin butterfly spread trade with a notional value of $20 million, according to Greeks.live. 

The trader is seeking to capitalize on a slight decrease in Bitcoin's price before March 29, aiming for a maximum profit at the $47,000 mark. This shows a cautious yet opportunistic outlook among large-scale investors or "whales." 

Understanding Bitcoin options trading

Bitcoin options are a type of derivative contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price, known as the strike price, before a specified date. 

This recent $20 million butterfly spread involves buying and selling options with three different strike prices, in a strategy aiming to profit from a narrow price range around $47,000.

A butterfly spread is a sophisticated options trading strategy that involves the use of multiple options contracts to bet on the volatility of an asset's price, typically with limited risk. It's designed to provide a profit if the underlying asset, like Bitcoin, stays within a specific price range by the expiration date of the options. The strategy combines both bullish and bearish outlooks.

It's a sophisticated approach that includes a short position on implied volatility, implying a bet against significant price swings. 

The current market sentiment 

The latest data from CoinGass paints a detailed picture of the current sentiment in the Bitcoin options market. With calls (options to buy) constituting 63.55% of the open interest compared to puts (options to sell) at 36.45%, there's a noticeable lean towards a bullish outlook among traders. 

However, the volume in the last 24 hours shows a more balanced picture, with calls making up 51.82% and puts at 48.18%.

According to the latest CoinGecko data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $51,936.48, with its market cap exceeding $1 trillion.  

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

