    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Major Milestone With 88.6 Million Transactions

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) reaches significant milestone as it completes 88.6 million transactions amid progress in key blockchain areas
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 15:21
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    IOHK, the driving force behind Cardano (ADA), has announced a notable milestone in the project's advancement with the completion of 88.6 million transactions. This achievement underscores Cardano's growing influence and resilience in the blockchain area.

    The recent update highlights substantial enhancements across various domains, indicating commitment to continuous development. Noteworthy improvements include modifications to enhance cross-era behavior, particularly in the LocalTxMonitor and HasTx functionalities.

    Preparations for node release v.8.10 are progressing steadily, with integrated changes across consensus, Ledger and networking components. This meticulous approach underscores Cardano's dedication to ensuring a robust infrastructure.

    Additionally, the release of Lace v.1.9 by the Lace team introduces multi-wallet and multi-account functionality, enhancing the platform's usability. This development aligns with Cardano's goal of providing a comprehensive ecosystem for its users.

    Source: Essential Cardano

    At the monthly review meeting, both the Hydra and Mithril teams presented their progress. The Hydra team addressed a broken head situation and improved Conway forward compatibility, while the Mithril team focused on implementing certification for Cardano transactions, further enhancing the project's capabilities.

    Furthermore, IOHK's latest report outlines significant statistics, including 164 projects launched, 1,353 projects under development and over 9.86 million native tokens. These figures reflect Cardano's thriving community and growing ecosystem. With 88.6 million transactions completed, ADA continues to solidify its position as one of key players on the crypto landscape.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

