    It's 'Weird' Not to Hold Cardano (ADA), Says Charles Hoskinson

    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano is not in its best shape, but Charles Hoskinson believes it is weird not to hold it
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 11:00
    Cardano cofounder Charles Hoskinson has stated that it is strange for people not to hold ADA - in a semi-serious manner, of course. However, the statement comes as Cardano faces a tough market period, just like the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

    When we look at the ADA price chart, we can see that its value has been going down recently. At the moment, the price is around $0.5753. This is after the drop from higher levels that it tried to hold onto. 

    The chart shows that ADA's price has gone under  the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is at $0.6577. This is important because it can tell us how strong the price is. Right now, it shows that the price might keep going down.

    ADAUSDT
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, ADA has a chance to grow again if it can go back above the 21-day EMA. If it can do this and stay above $0.6577, then the next target for the price could be around $0.6363. This is where the 50-day EMA is, and it is another big test for the price.

    On the lower side, there is a support level at $0.5227. This means that if the price keeps falling, it might stop and possibly go up again when it reaches this price. But if it falls even lower, the next big support is at approximately $0.51, which is where the 200-day EMA is.

    For the future, ADA's price might have a better chance if the whole crypto market starts to do well again. But for now, it looks like the price could go either way. It could try to go up again or it might keep falling. The market is really unpredictable, which is why it is so important to keep an eye on the prices.

    Charles Hoskinson's confidence in ADA might be a strong message, but the price chart shows that ADA is not as strong as it is portrayed by Charles Hoskinson.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

