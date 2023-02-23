Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 23

Thu, 02/23/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How much time does Cardano (ADA) need to restore growth?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 23
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Even though the day started with a slight fall, most of the coins managed to come back to the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 1%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has found the local support level at $0.3830. Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.39 zone as closure above it could be a prerequisite for further growth to the resistance at $0.3949.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is not as positive, as the rate keeps trading near the support at $0.3819. If buyers want to keep midterm growth going, they need to restore the price of ADA above the $0.40 zone.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 22

Only in that case, there is a chance of seeing a test of the resistance at $0.42.

ADA/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the daily chart of Cardano (ADA) against Bitcoin (BTC), bears remain more powerful than bulls, as the rate keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the 0.000017 zone. In this regard, the more likely scenario is a continued drop to the support at 0.00001548.

ADA is trading at $0.3904 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Random Cryptocurrency Soars Over 200% on Big Coinbase News
02/23/2023 - 17:34
Random Cryptocurrency Soars Over 200% on Big Coinbase News
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu, Bonk Floki and Other Doggy-Themed Assets: What Keeps Them up All This Time?
02/23/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu, Bonk Floki and Other Doggy-Themed Assets: What Keeps Them up All This Time?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Here's Who's Making Money on Cardano (ADA) Right Now: IntoTheBlock
02/23/2023 - 16:07
Here's Who's Making Money on Cardano (ADA) Right Now: IntoTheBlock
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev