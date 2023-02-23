Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 23

Original U.Today article

How much time does Cardano (ADA) need to restore growth?

Even though the day started with a slight fall, most of the coins managed to come back to the green zone.

Cardano (ADA) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 1%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has found the local support level at $0.3830. Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.39 zone as closure above it could be a prerequisite for further growth to the resistance at $0.3949.

On the longer time frame, the situation is not as positive, as the rate keeps trading near the support at $0.3819. If buyers want to keep midterm growth going, they need to restore the price of ADA above the $0.40 zone.

Only in that case, there is a chance of seeing a test of the resistance at $0.42.

Analyzing the daily chart of Cardano (ADA) against Bitcoin (BTC), bears remain more powerful than bulls, as the rate keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the 0.000017 zone. In this regard, the more likely scenario is a continued drop to the support at 0.00001548.

ADA is trading at $0.3904 at press time.