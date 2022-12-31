Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 31

Sat, 12/31/2022 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can ADA remain more powerful than other perspective coins?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 31
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The majority of the coins from the top 10 list have a chance to close in the red zone on the last day of 2022.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained the most value today, rising by 2.11% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has broken the resistance at $0.2459 against the increased buying volume, which means that bulls want to seize the initiative.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 29

Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.25 mark. If the bar closes near it, the growth could continue to the $0.2530 zone.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, Cardano (ADA) is trying to break the resistance at $0.2478, which serves as the mirror level. If the candle closes above that mark with no long wicks, the bullish move could continue to the $0.2520-$0.2540 zone soon.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, traders should focus on the previous candle low at $0.2465. If the bar closes above it, one could see an ongoing correction to the nearest resistance zone at $0.2550. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.

ADA is trading at $0.2485 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image FTX, Luna and More: Top Cryptocurrency Moments of 2022
12/31/2022 - 17:30
FTX, Luna and More: Top Cryptocurrency Moments of 2022
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for December 31
12/31/2022 - 15:38
XRP Price Analysis for December 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Prominent Analyst Shared "2022 Shopping List" One Year Ago; Check Out His Returns
12/31/2022 - 15:19
Prominent Analyst Shared "2022 Shopping List" One Year Ago; Check Out His Returns
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov