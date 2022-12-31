Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 31

Original U.Today article

Can ADA remain more powerful than other perspective coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The majority of the coins from the top 10 list have a chance to close in the red zone on the last day of 2022.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained the most value today, rising by 2.11% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has broken the resistance at $0.2459 against the increased buying volume, which means that bulls want to seize the initiative.

Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.25 mark. If the bar closes near it, the growth could continue to the $0.2530 zone.

On the bigger chart, Cardano (ADA) is trying to break the resistance at $0.2478, which serves as the mirror level. If the candle closes above that mark with no long wicks, the bullish move could continue to the $0.2520-$0.2540 zone soon.

On the weekly chart, traders should focus on the previous candle low at $0.2465. If the bar closes above it, one could see an ongoing correction to the nearest resistance zone at $0.2550. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.

ADA is trading at $0.2485 at press time.