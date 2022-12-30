DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 30

Original U.Today article

Bears remain more powerful than bulls as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 5% over the last 24 hours.

The price of DOGE has broken the support at $0.06921 against the increased volume. Until the rate is below it, there are high chances to see a further decline. In this case, the drop may continue to the $0.063 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.06699 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE, falling by 0.29% since yesterday.

The price of SHIB has once again bounced off the support level at $0.00000793, which means that bulls have power for a local bounce back.

However, it is too early to think about the growth as the altcoin has not accumulated enough power for that. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $0.0000080-$0.00000820 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000802 at press time.