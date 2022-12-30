Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 30

Fri, 12/30/2022 - 15:36
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins rise by end of year?
Bears remain more powerful than bulls as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 5% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

The price of DOGE has broken the support at $0.06921 against the increased volume. Until the rate is below it, there are high chances to see a further decline. In this case, the drop may continue to the $0.063 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.06699 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE, falling by 0.29% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

The price of SHIB has once again bounced off the support level at $0.00000793, which means that bulls have power for a local bounce back.

However, it is too early to think about the growth as the altcoin has not accumulated enough power for that. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $0.0000080-$0.00000820 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000802 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

