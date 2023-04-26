Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 16:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is bounce back of Cardano (ADA) going to last?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market has switched to green as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 8.35% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has started a sharp rise after the breakout of the important zone of $0.40. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the upward move may continue to $0.43.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has continued to grow after yesterday's bullish closure. However, the price has not even returned to the middle of the channel, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25

In order for this to happen, the rate needs to get back to the $0.44 mark and fix above it.

ADA/BTC chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

The situation is almost unchanged on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The volume keeps falling, which means that ongoing sideways trading remains the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.4121 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
04/26/2023 - 16:22
Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
04/26/2023 - 16:00
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/26/2023 - 15:58
XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cardano Djed Stablecoin to Open Doors for Ethereum Developers: Details
Cardano Djed Stablecoin to Open Doors for Ethereum Developers: Details
Ripple Announces Grants Giveaway to XRP Ledger Developers
Ripple Announces Grants Giveaway to XRP Ledger Developers
XRP Makes Remarkable Comeback, Surging by $1.3 Billion in Market Cap
XRP Makes Remarkable Comeback, Surging by $1.3 Billion in Market Cap
Arbitrum (ARB) up 11%, Here Are 2 Obvious Reasons Why
Arbitrum (ARB) up 11%, Here Are 2 Obvious Reasons Why
XRP Suddenly Plunges to $0 on Bitrue Exchange, Here's What Happened
XRP Suddenly Plunges to $0 on Bitrue Exchange, Here's What Happened
Billions of SHIB Sold by Whales on These Top Exchanges as Price Rises 3%
Billions of SHIB Sold by Whales on These Top Exchanges as Price Rises 3%
Show all