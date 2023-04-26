Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26

Original U.Today article

How long is bounce back of Cardano (ADA) going to last?

The market has switched to green as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 8.35% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has started a sharp rise after the breakout of the important zone of $0.40. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the upward move may continue to $0.43.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has continued to grow after yesterday's bullish closure. However, the price has not even returned to the middle of the channel, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal.

In order for this to happen, the rate needs to get back to the $0.44 mark and fix above it.

The situation is almost unchanged on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The volume keeps falling, which means that ongoing sideways trading remains the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.4121 at press time.