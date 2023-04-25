BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market as the rates of most of the coins are rising.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling, which means that buyers are not ready to buy the cryptocurrency at the moment. If the situation does not change, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support level at $26,688 shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $27,346 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.16% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate keeps declining after the failed attempt to fix above the $1,900 mark. If the breakout of the $1,800 zone happens, the accumulated energy should be enough for a further decrease to the $1,715 level.
Ethereum is trading at 1,823 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest loser today, falling by 1.46%.
Image by TradingView
Despite the fall, the rate of XRP is trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.4328 and the resistance at $0.4824. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.45-$0.47 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
XRP is trading at $0.4573 at press time.