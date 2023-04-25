Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for April 25

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is SHIB ready to grow?
SHIB Price Analysis for April 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market keeps falling, according to the CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 1.09% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The price of SHIB has broken the local support level at $0.00001016. If bulls cannot seize the initiative shortly, the fall is likely to continue to the next important level at $0.00001006. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daliy time frame. The price has not risen after a false breakout of the $0.00001016 level, which means that there is a high chance to see a further downward move. In this case, traders can think about a fall to the next crucial zone of $0.000010. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the level at $0.00001007. If closure happens below it, there is a high probability of seeing a decline to the nearest support zone around $0.00000965.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001015 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25
04/25/2023 - 18:45
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP: Crypto Will Win in Court, Pro-Ripple Attorney Asserts Two Key Reasons
04/25/2023 - 18:30
XRP: Crypto Will Win in Court, Pro-Ripple Attorney Asserts Two Key Reasons
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 10,000 Bitcoins Transferred to Swiss Bank: South Korean Prosecutors Investigate Do Kwon and TFL
04/25/2023 - 18:15
10,000 Bitcoins Transferred to Swiss Bank: South Korean Prosecutors Investigate Do Kwon and TFL
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya