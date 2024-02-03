Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) or Solana (SOL)? Analyst Dan Gambardello Shares His Take

article image
Vladislav Sopov
CEO of Crypto Capital Venture shows 'zero negativity' to Solana (SOL), but indicates benefits of Cardano (ADA)
Sat, 3/02/2024 - 18:45
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Seasoned cryptocurrency entrepreneur and investor Dan Gambardello provides his followers with a fresh perspective on how mainstream altcoins can be compared to each other. While typically, the rivalry between "armies" on X is savage, he invites crypto enthusiasts to ditch tribalism.

"Even more bullish on ADA": Dan Gambardello on his Solana (SOL) experience

Cardano (ADA), the second largest proof-of-stake (PoS) network, is superior to Solana (SOL) in terms of both security and decentralization. At the same time, the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem might be "a little slower in delivering things" compared to other L1s.

Such statements Gambardello shared with his 250,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) after experimenting with the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

He added that "more hype" and bigger trading volume he witnessed on Solana (SOL) cannot change his opinion about Cardano (ADA) as a more advanced blockchain.

At the same time, he stressed that he might be supporting some projects within the Solana (SOL) ecosystem in the coming rally:

I have zero negativity against Solana. I'm always rooting for SOL holders, and I’m sure I’ll be hopping into some plays over there during the bull run

Finally, Gambardello slammed crypto tribalism, i.e., the concept of considering this or that cryptocurrency the only promising one. He highlighted that long-term holders of Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins "will win," so enthusiasts should just "root for each other" and have fun.

Solana (SOL) is one step away from top 3: Look at numbers

Solana (SOL) is the best performer out of all large-cap altcoins in 2023. In November-December, it witnessed a meme coin frenzy and airdrop farmers' euphoria.

On Dec. 15, 2023, Solana's (SOL) largest meme coin Bonk (BONK) saw its capitalization jump to almost $1.6 billion.

The Solana (SOL) price added 6.7% in the last 24 hours. Its market cap needs less than a 10% increase to surpass that of Binance Coin (BNB), the third-largest asset excluding USDT.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

