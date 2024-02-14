Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) Might Be Outshining Bitcoin in Social Mentions

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano's correlation with Bitcoin explains why it is now creating major buzz on social platforms
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 15:00
Cardano (ADA) Might Be Outshining Bitcoin in Social Mentions
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA) is currently making waves in the crypto space, with its social mentions potentially outshining even Bitcoin (BTC), the reigning king of cryptocurrencies. Recent data reveals a surge in interest and activity surrounding ADA, reflecting positively on its price movements and market capitalization. 

Advertisement

Cardano's market performance

As of the latest data, ADA is trading at $0.5738, demonstrating a 3.8% increase in the past day alone. This surge in value has propelled its market capitalization to $20.3 billion, showcasing a similar 3.8% increase. 

Related
Cardano (ADA) Surges by 678% in Buy Orders

The current sentiment toward Cardano's price prediction appears bullish, with the Fear & Greed Index standing at 74 (Greed), indicating growing investor optimism. Furthermore, Cardano boasts a circulating supply of 33.82 billion ADA out of a maximum supply of 45.00 billion ADA, highlighting its potential to meet liquidity demands amid adoption growth on the market.

A notable catalyst fueling the buzz around Cardano is the chatter on social media platforms, particularly X. Many users have taken to the platform to discuss Cardano's future, with a particular focus on its potential to touch the $1 mark and its correlation with Bitcoin's movements.

Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, recently sparked conversation by expressing skepticism about Cardano's ability to break $1 before the Bitcoin halving scheduled for April. Such debates have sparked conjecture and interaction in the cryptocurrency community, with many keeping a close eye on Cardano's performance in comparison to Bitcoin's parabolic movement.

Insights from Cardano’s founder

Amid this lively discourse, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has added fuel to the fire by highlighting regulatory differences between Cardano and Ethereum. 

Related
Cardano Founder Defines Biggest Challenge

Hoskinson pointed out that while Ethereum staking may be a regulated activity in Switzerland, Cardano remains unaffected by such regulations. He emphasized the fundamental differences between custodial and noncustodial protocols, hinting at the underlying mechanisms that distinguish Cardano's approach.

In an earlier report, Hoskinson shed light on the upcoming Plutus V3 upgrade, scheduled to accompany the Chang hard fork. This enhancement promises to revolutionize Cardano's dApps ecosystem and enhance blockchain interoperability.

#Cardano
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin Breaks $1 Trillion Market Cap as BTC Price Goes Parabolic
2024/02/14 14:57
Bitcoin Breaks $1 Trillion Market Cap as BTC Price Goes Parabolic
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image PEPE Gets Listed on Major Exchange as Price Takes Surprising Turn
2024/02/14 14:57
PEPE Gets Listed on Major Exchange as Price Takes Surprising Turn
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Enormous 3.2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Only 24 Hours Spotted
2024/02/14 14:57
Enormous 3.2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Only 24 Hours Spotted
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano (ADA) Might Be Outshining Bitcoin in Social Mentions
Bitcoin Breaks $1 Trillion Market Cap as BTC Price Goes Parabolic
PEPE Gets Listed on Major Exchange as Price Takes Surprising Turn
Show all