Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Defines Biggest Challenge

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, has outlined the monumental challenge and opportunity facing the blockchain
Fri, 9/02/2024 - 6:57
Cardano Founder Defines Biggest Challenge
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, shed light on what he believes to be the most significant challenge facing the blockchain industry, particularly Cardano, in 2024. 

Advertisement

According to Hoskinson, the main hurdle is not technological but rather human: the complexity of achieving effective and efficient on-chain governance. 

He points out that Satoshi Nakamoto's introduction of proof of work solved a significant problem within the digital currency space, but it pales in comparison to the intricacies involved in decentralized governance. 

Emphasizing the novelty and complexity of this endeavor, he suggested that achieving effective on-chain governance within Cardano could be considered "the single biggest innovation in collective governance in human history, it's worth a Nobel Prize."

Decentralized governance: a new frontier

Hoskinson elaborates on the unprecedented nature of the task at hand, arguing that Cardano's success in implementing decentralized governance would not only be a monumental achievement in the crypto world but could also pave the way for a new era of collective governance on a global scale. 

"It's a much greater problem than Satoshi ever solved... It's like AI alignment; it's a super hard problem," he added

The goal, as Hoskinson outlines, is to build a governance model that can be applied not just within Cardano, but also in corporate, club, and even governmental structures, potentially revolutionizing how societies operate and address common challenges.

The impact on global governance

Hoskinson doesn't shy away from the grand vision he has for Cardano, suggesting that solving the puzzle of decentralized governance could lead to the most significant transformation in human governance witnessed in our lifetimes. 

Related
Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report

He reflects on historical shifts in governance and societal structures, suggesting that we are on the cusp of another major transformation that could redefine human collaboration and governance. 

The founder's optimism is tempered with a call to action, urging the Cardano community and beyond to remain vigilant and engaged in the pursuit of this groundbreaking innovation.

"Every 50 to 100 years, the whole human race reboots the way things work, and this is the next reboot cycle that we're going through right now," he stressed. 

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report
2024/02/09 08:11
Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP on Verge of Bullish Reversal, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough, Cardano's (ADA) Tremendous Comeback Imminent
2024/02/09 08:11
XRP on Verge of Bullish Reversal, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough, Cardano's (ADA) Tremendous Comeback Imminent
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Piers Morgan: Bitcoin Traders Are "Mugs"
2024/02/09 08:11
Piers Morgan: Bitcoin Traders Are "Mugs"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Common Wealth Announces the Launch of the World's First Free VC Fund
Tech Summit Europe 2024: Transforming Tomorrow
Flood Raises $5.2 Million Seed Round to Democratize Ethereum’s Order Execution Led by Bain Capital Crypto
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Founder Defines Biggest Challenge
Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report
XRP on Verge of Bullish Reversal, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough, Cardano's (ADA) Tremendous Comeback Imminent
Show all