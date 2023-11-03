Cardano (ADA) Introduces Partner Chains, Here's Why It Matters

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Input Output Global (IOG), Cardano's parent company, has introduced a new framework that will bolster innovations on the blockchain network. The new framework, dubbed Partner Chain, was unveiled at the Cardano Summit 2023 in Dubai, and according to Charles Hoskinson, this innovation is poised to revolutionize how new blockchains are launched in Web3.0.

Partner Chains will be launched and operated through the combination of "modular blockchain technology with Cardano's proven security, liquidity, and reliability." While it will be compatible with most blockchains, its operations will not feature specific lock-in demands from any technology stack or network.

Cardano has always been at the forefront of tech innovations concerning its Layer-1 peers. Known to outrank its peers when it comes to GitHub Commits, the introduction of Partner Chains underscores its commitment to stay on top of its game even as the year runs to an end.

Cardano described Partner Chains as its approach to scalability and interoperability, two features it has focused on since its inception. Specifically, IOG confirmed that Partner Chains will gain access to leverage the provably scalable Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) while still bringing their innovations onboard.

Perfect complement to Midnight Protocol

As Partner Chains becomes functional within the Cardano network, IOG has confirmed that the recently launched Midnight Protocol will be the first to leverage the advances embedded in this innovation, serving as its perfect complement.

The embrace of Partner Chains by Midnight Protocol is ideal for Cardano, which has been in pursuit of scalability features all year round. With Hydra Head still one of its core innovations in pursuit of scalability, Partner Chains will serve as a more profound showcase of modular technology, the result of over four years of research by the IOG team.

Cardano remains one of the best-performing altcoins on the market today as on-chain metrics point to a positive November.