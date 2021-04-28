Cardano (ADA) Integrates Leading Payment Processor Simplex to Ease ADA Purchasing

Here's why the integration of ADA coin by leading crypto-to-fiat payment processor Simplex is of paramount importance for Cardano (ADA) community.

ADA can now be obtained with fiat: Simplex partners with Cardano

According to the press release shared by Simplex, Cardano's first native coin, ADA, has been added to Simplex's suite of assets. Now, seamless fiat on-ramps and off-ramps are available for Cardanians across the globe.

Image via Simplex

Purchasing ADA with fiat money is now available for all Simplex partners including numerous wallets, custody services, exchanges, staking ecosystems and so on.

At press time, Simplex has integrated dozens of cryptocurrencies and hundreds of fiat currencies to ensure an advanced and secure user experience for all crypto traders.

As covered by U.Today previously, since Q4, 2020, Simplex is a principal partner of card payment mogul Visa in Europe, which reflects the level of its recognition in the fintech segment.

Which methods are available for Cardano (ADA) purchases?

With the new partnership, Cardano (ADA) purchases are available with debit and credit cards, the Apple Pay application, SEPA or SWIFT transfers.

Purchasing of ADA tokens can be authorized with every Simplex partner regardless of its form and incorporation.

Cardano's (ADA) proof of stake (PoS) blockchain platform is now approaching the release of its smart contract functionality. Thus, fiat integration with Simplex will facilitate the influx of fiat liquidity to ADA-based DeFis.