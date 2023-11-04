Advertisement
Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) Collaboration Might Be 'Good News': Opinion

article image
Vladislav Sopov
As Cardano (ADA) migrates toward adoption of Polkadot's (DOT) tech for its partner chains, both DOT and ADA communities might benefit
Sat, 11/04/2023 - 14:37
Cover image via www.freepik.com
As Cardano (ADA) announces the start of exploring Polkadot's framework Substrate for partner chains, both ecosystems might benefit from this choice, a pseudonymous researcher says.

Cardano (ADA) starts working on Substrate, here's why

Cardano (ADA) is using Polkadot's framework Substrate for building its ecosystem of interconnected "partner chains," with the privacy project Midnight to start with. Web3 researcher who goes by @0xgoku_ on X (formerly Twitter) stresses that Cardano (ADA) preferred "the best available flexible, robust, battle-tested tech stack" over "reinventing the wheel" after four years of experiments.

According to an official statement by Input Output Global, the firm is drawing upon Parity Technologies' Substrate stack as a base, extending it with trustless integration to Cardano and contributing a set of composable Substrate components (known as "pallets") to unlock the potential of partner chains.

As per the analyst, Polkadot SDK was chosen thanks to its equilibrium between liveness and safety, better decentralization parameters, advanced interoperability between various elements and so on.

Compared to Cosmos SDK, another stack of cross-chain instruments, the stack chosen by Cardano (ADA) looks chain-agnostic and successfully addresses the shared sequencer dilemma, the researcher says.

As such, this launch is "good news" for the Cardano (ADA) community:

Rather than rebuilding standards and frameworks from scratch, you're welcomed to a modular, interoperable paradigm with the best available flexible, robust, battle-tested tech stack

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano's Midnight protocol kicked off on Nov. 1, 2023.

Polkadot (DOT) might also benefit in long run

Initially promoted as the first privacy-preserving protocol of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, Midnight will also be a pioneering partner chain.

Besides that, the Polkadot (DOT) community might also feel the effects of the integration. More and more projects will come to Polkadot SDK once it gets implemented by Cardano (ADA).

Earlier, similar developments were announced by Madara, a protocol that scales Ethereum's L2 Starknet with Substrate tooling.

#Cardano News #Polkadot (DOT) News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

