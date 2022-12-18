Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases

Cardano's native token, ADA, has once again become one of the top purchases by large asset holders on the BNB Chain network. According to WhaleStats, over the past 24 hours, the top 100 members of this investor group purchased ADA for an average of 10,308 tokens, equivalent to $2,750.

BNB Chain whales, of course, buy the wrapped version of the Cardano token, which currently accounts for 0.67% of these whales' total portfolio. Their holdings amount to 19.34 million ADA with an equivalent value of $5.15 million.

According to BscScan, the number of Binance-Peg Cardano token holders stands at 506,404 addresses to date and continues to grow. By comparison, back at the beginning of December, the number of these wallets was 6,000 fewer, which represents an increase of 1.1%.

Key highlights of week for Cardano

Another week in the life of Cardano ended rather positively. According to the weekly development report, three blockchain projects were officially launched, their number now standing at 111.

The number of smart contracts written on the Cardano platform Plutus has also increased significantly — in the past week it has increased by another 400 and has come close to the mark of 5,000 smart contracts.

In addition to quantitative metrics, it is worth noting that the Lace wallet has become available for public testing. Hydra and Mithril proof of concepts also continue to be developed.