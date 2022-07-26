Cardano (ADA) Can Now Be Traded Against Bitcoin (BTC) on Major Crypto Exchange

Tue, 07/26/2022 - 14:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano (ADA) and several other cryptocurrencies can now be traded against Bitcoin on MEXC Global
Cover image via unsplash.com
Cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global has allowed its customers to trade Cardano (ADA), EOS, Tron (TRX) and other prominent cryptocurrencies against Bitcoin, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency trading platform was launched back in 2018. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, it has generated $1.4 billion worth of trading volume over the past 24 hours. MEXC Global offers spot and derivatives trading as well as leveraged ETFs and staking services.

Last June, the exchange went through a rebranding process to highlight its global expansion after obtaining compliance licenses in multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, Switzerland and Australia. In late March, the trading platform announced a $150 million development fund for a blockchain-powered machine-learning platform called Fetch.ia.

Ripple Inks Major Partnership with Singapore-based Payment Institution
 As reported by U.Today, MEXC Global added support for Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the governance token of the decentralized exchange (DEX), back in January.

In May, MEXC Global made it possible for users to trade Shiba Inu and Dogecoin against Circle's USDC stablecoin. In the same month, USDC spot trading pairs for Cardano, Avalanche (AVAX), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and a host of other cryptocurrencies were listed by OKX.

Earlier this year, cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue added a bunch of Cardano-based pairs.

As reported by U.Today, ADA recently managed to surpass XRP after staging a decent rally last week. The cryptocurrency has been propelled by the hype surrounding the Vasil hard fork, which is expected to substantially improve the efficiency of the leading proof-of-stake blockchain. That said, the exact day of its launch has not been announced just yet.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

