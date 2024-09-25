Calyptus Recruitment Platform for Web3 Launches New Incentives

Advertisement

Calyptus, the flagship service for Web3 job seekers, has launched a new points-based mechanism to make job-hunting rewarding for both tech and non-tech applicants. With a new rewards system, the interview process is expected to be 300% faster.

Calyptus introduces points system for "gamified LinkedIn"

Calyptus, a pioneering Web3-centric job seeking platform, shared the details of its new points-based reward campaign. Calyptus users will be motivated to post more information about their skills, experiences and career ambitions for tech development, marketing and BD roles.

🚀 Our new points system is officially live!

🎉 Your job search just got a lot more rewarding!

⭐ Complete your profile, verify your skills, and engage daily to earn points.

More points = more visibility and exclusive rewards!

Start climbing the leaderboard today and boost… pic.twitter.com/HmC6fnJkIy — Calyptus (@calyptus_web3) September 25, 2024

As job seekers rack up more points, they increase their visibility and reputation and significantly boost their chances of landing the right position to further their Web3 careers.

Calyptus enhances its gamified talent ecosystem for Web3 builders, leveraging a combination of blockchain and AI technologies to help improve the prospects of Web3 job candidates.

Technically, it is accomplished thanks to a combination of data streams from various third-party platforms, including the likes of GitHub, UpWork, Farcaster and Fiverr.

For companies interested in hiring skilled crew members, Calyptus dramatically simplifies and accelerates the recruitment process as it provides deeper insights into every candidate in the search.

More opportunities for job hunters in Web3

As the campaign starts, Calyptus users can score points for completing tasks such as signing up on the platform, sharing basic information, completing tech assessments, connecting social media profiles, verifying skills and so on.

Dan Jones, cofounder and CEO of Calyptus, is excited by the prospects gamification unlocks for the next phase of the platform's growth:

Gamification is the future of hiring. Job search is not a fun process and the time-to-hire is getting longer for employers, despite so many talent solutions on the market. Using AI and gamification, we are able to gather deeper insights on candidates upfront, creating much faster HR processes and higher-conviction decisions for employers.

The best candidates will be featured on the Calyptus Leaderboard, which will rank job seekers based on their points, creating a competitive environment that encourages further engagement with the platform. Ranking on the leaderboard means a higher positioning in the candidate pool, as well as special perks such as interview prep, career coaching sessions and tickets to Web3 events.