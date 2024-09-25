    Calyptus Recruitment Platform for Web3 Launches New Incentives

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Calyptus, new-gen platform for seeking career opportunities in Web3, introduces novel gamified incentives mechanism
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 14:34
    Calyptus Recruitment Platform for Web3 Launches New Incentives
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Calyptus, the flagship service for Web3 job seekers, has launched a new points-based mechanism to make job-hunting rewarding for both tech and non-tech applicants. With a new rewards system, the interview process is expected to be 300% faster.

    Calyptus introduces points system for "gamified LinkedIn"

    Calyptus, a pioneering Web3-centric job seeking platform, shared the details of its new points-based reward campaign. Calyptus users will be motivated to post more information about their skills, experiences and career ambitions for tech development, marketing and BD roles.

    As job seekers rack up more points, they increase their visibility and reputation and significantly boost their chances of landing the right position to further their Web3 careers. 

    Advertisement

    Calyptus enhances its gamified talent ecosystem for Web3 builders, leveraging a combination of blockchain and AI technologies to help improve the prospects of Web3 job candidates.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Cofounder Breaks Silence on Satoshi Bitcoin Speculations
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Will Never Make Any (Meme) Crypto Again
    Michael Saylor Weighs in On BlackRock's Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy

    Technically, it is accomplished thanks to a combination of data streams from various third-party platforms, including the likes of GitHub, UpWork, Farcaster and Fiverr.

    For companies interested in hiring skilled crew members, Calyptus dramatically simplifies and accelerates the recruitment process as it provides deeper insights into every candidate in the search.

    More opportunities for job hunters in Web3

    As the campaign starts, Calyptus users can score points for completing tasks such as signing up on the platform, sharing basic information, completing tech assessments, connecting social media profiles, verifying skills and so on.

    Dan Jones, cofounder and CEO of Calyptus, is excited by the prospects gamification unlocks for the next phase of the platform's growth:

    Gamification is the future of hiring. Job search is not a fun process and the time-to-hire is getting longer for employers, despite so many talent solutions on the market. Using AI and gamification, we are able to gather deeper insights on candidates upfront, creating much faster HR processes and higher-conviction decisions for employers.

    The best candidates will be featured on the Calyptus Leaderboard, which will rank job seekers based on their points, creating a competitive environment that encourages further engagement with the platform. Ranking on the leaderboard means a higher positioning in the candidate pool, as well as special perks such as interview prep, career coaching sessions and tickets to Web3 events.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 14:30
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With Massive BTC Transfer
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 25, 2024 - 14:08
    'World Doesn't Need Bitcoin,' Says Schiff
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TON Ecosystem and its Projects: A Growing Narrative
    European Gaming Congress 2024 Final Agenda Revealed
    Unlocking Brand Power: The Global Hub for Ad Tech, Mar Tech & Influencer Marketing
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With Massive BTC Transfer
    'World Doesn't Need Bitcoin,' Says Schiff
    400 Million XRP in 24 hours – What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD