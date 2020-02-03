Calvin Ayre Slams Bitcoin (BTC) Emoji, Promising Hard Times for Twitter and Jack Dorsey

On February 2, Jack Dorsey pleased the Bitcoin community by launching a custom-branded Twitter emoji for Bitcoin. It appears once you put a hashtag in front of ‘Bitcoin’ or ‘BTC’.

Popular crypto blogger IvanOnTech stated that the appearance of this emoji had improved Bitcoin fundamentals by at least ten times and, now, the bull market is confirmed.

Now, the Twitter CEO is getting criticized by a major BSV proponent.

Calvin Ayre threatens Jack Dorsey

Calvin Ayre, a major supporter of BSV and of the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto Craig Wright, has written to Jack Dorsey, criticizing him for the aforementioned step.

Ayre has hinted that Twitter may be in for trouble later this year because of this much-hyped Bitcoin emoji, since Jack Dorsey has ‘put his finger on the wrong side of facts’.

“Hi Jack. BTC is not Bitcoin and with the lawsuits that I know are coming related to this issue, this year. Your putting your finger on the scale on the wrong side of facts is not going to end well for Twitter.”

Roger Ver bashes BSV, Calvin Ayre and Craig Wright

Formerly known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus’, but not renamed ‘Bitcoin Cash Paul the Apostle’, Roger Ver has recently criticized BSV and its founders – Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre – for lack of arguments in their discourse.

He rebuked this company of BSV supporters for being prepared to sue everyone in sight to prove their point about BSV. This is a sign of crony capitalism, he stated.

To this Calvin Ayre replied: