Bybit Crypto Derivatives Exchange Launches USDT Airdrop Program

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 11:00
Vladislav Sopov
Active contract traders can claim up to 1,000 USDT as a reward for using the Bybit platform. Both old hands and newbies are invited to participate
The U.S. Dollar Tether remains the most demanded USD-pegged stablecoin as it uses three top blockchains (Omni, Ethereum and Tron) at the same time. So, it is USDT that has been chosen for an airdrop distribution between active ByBit platform traders.

Anyone can apply for a reward

Singapore-based derivatives exchange Bybit announced a series of USDT airdrops for its active users.  The ‘Early birds’ stage of pre-registration has been open since April 9th, 2020. Two airdrop programs are designed for both experienced and newbie traders.

Bybit users whose wallet balance is equal to or exceeds 0.5 Bitcoins (BTC) at 10:00 AM (UTC) on April 13th, 2020 will receive up to 50 USDT in bonuses and those with a wallet balance equal to or exceeding 50 USDT at 10:00 (UTC) on April 16th, 2020 will receive up to 60 USDT in native platform coupons. Then, active traders can receive up to 1,000 USDT, depending on their trading volume and total amount of USDT deposits. Also, ‘Early birds’ enjoy an extra 20% bonus.

According to Bybit CEO Ben Zhou,

The launch of USDT perpetual contracts on Bybit is a cause for celebration, and this airdrop will incentivize traders to hold the most liquid and trusted stablecoin on the market.

Call for feedback

The Most Valuable Feedbackers program is another opportunity for airdrop participants. USDT perpetual contract traders who provide valuable feedback to Bybit will be eligible for an additional 500 USDT bonus as well as a unique commemorative coin.

ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details

As previously reported by U.Today, Bybit recently launched USDT-settled perpetual contracts to protect its traders from enormous market volatility.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

