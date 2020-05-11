Bull Bitcoin CEO Calls on Elon Musk to Choose BTC for Inter-Planetary Future

Tweet-based article

Bull Bitcoin exchange founder Francis Pouliot urges Elon Musk to leave ‘degenerate fiat money’ behind and choose Bitcoin for the ‘new inter-planetary civilization’

Elon Musk seems to be flirting with Bitcoin as of late, as he did with other crypto assets last year.

Recently, he mentioned that he was going to sell his physical assets, including his house, and the crypto community was confused as to whether the Tesla CEO was going to sell his tiny amount of BTC too or acquire some more of it. Both opinions were sounded in the comments.

Now, the CEO and founder of the Canadian Bull Bitcoin crypto exchange has tagged Elon Musk on Twitter and expressed hope that in the future Elon Musk will get more deeply involved with Bitcoin and join its community of developers.

‘I know you will join the BTC builder’s ecosystem’

Francis Pouliot, the head of the Canada-based Bull Bitcoin exchange, has tweeted to Elon Musk, expressing his belief that the CEO of Tesla and (more importantly in this particular case) SpaceX, will, in the end, become part of the Bitcoin developers’ ecosystem.

Pouliot took a jab at the fiat monetary system and expressed hope that Elon Musk, being one of those who are currently building the future, will choose Bitcoin instead of the ‘degenerate fiat money’ for the inter-planetary future.

Elon Musk’s ‘crypto adventures’

The SpaceX CEO has been tweeting crypto from time to time for a few years already, generating a great amount of comments from the crypto community every time – BTC hodlers hope that one day Elon will enter BTC.

However, despite Elon Musk posting a Bitcoin anime picture on Twitter and the fact that Bitcoin is not his safe word, Musk has also expressed his positive attitude towards Ethereum and Doge.

On April 1 last year, Musk was even proclaimed the new Doge CEO. For a while, his Twitter bio section carried the title ‘former Doge CEO’.

On April 30, 2019, Musk posted the laconic and free-for-interpreting tweet ‘Ethereum’. Now, the Code to Inspire co-founder John Lilic has reminded Francis Pouliot of it.

